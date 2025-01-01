✨ Free while in beta

Powerful Features, Simple Interface

From comprehensive dashboard analytics to detailed keyword tracking, That's Rank! provides everything you need to monitor your SEO performance.

Daily Rank Updates

Get fresh ranking data every day for all your tracked keywords.

Historical Tracking

Track your ranking progress over time with detailed historical data and trends.

Multiple Sites

Monitor rankings for multiple websites from a single, unified dashboard.

Coming Soon

Competitor Insights

See who ranks above and below you for each keyword you track.

Coming Soon

Ranking Alerts

Get notified of significant ranking changes and new opportunities.

Data Export

Export your ranking data and insights for deeper analysis and reporting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about That's Rank! and rank tracking

What is rank tracking and why is it important?

Rank tracking monitors your website's position in Google search results for specific keywords. It's crucial for understanding your SEO performance, measuring the impact of your optimization efforts, and identifying opportunities for improvement.

How often are rankings updated?

Rankings are checked daily for all your tracked keywords. This ensures you have the most up-to-date data about your search engine positions and can quickly respond to any changes.

How accurate is the rank tracking?

Our rank tracking is highly accurate as we use real-time data from Google's search results. We account for factors like location and device type to provide the most precise ranking information possible.

Can I track rankings for multiple locations?

Yes! Our Pro plan allows you to track rankings for different locations, helping you understand how your website performs in different geographic markets.

What's the difference between daily and manual checks?

Daily checks automatically track your rankings every 24 hours, while manual checks allow you to instantly check rankings on demand. Free users get 200 manual checks per month, while Pro users get unlimited checks.

Do you support international tracking?

Yes, we support rank tracking for Google search results worldwide. You can track rankings for any country where Google is available.

How do I get started?

Getting started is easy! Simply sign up for a free account, add your domain and keywords, and start tracking your rankings. No credit card required for the free plan.

