SEO Glossary

301 Redirect
A 301 redirect is a permanent HTTP status code that automatically forwards visitors and search engines from one URL to another. It's crucial for SEO when moving or consolidating web pages.
302 Redirect
A 302 redirect is a temporary HTTP status code that forwards visitors and search engines from one URL to another while preserving the original URL's SEO value. It's ideal for temporary page moves or A/B testing.
404 Error
A 404 error (Page Not Found) occurs when a requested webpage doesn't exist on a server. While common, these errors can impact user experience and SEO if not properly managed.
A
Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)
AMP is an open-source framework designed to create fast-loading mobile web pages. It uses stripped-down HTML and streamlined features to significantly improve mobile page speed and user experience.
Alt Text
Alt text (alternative text) is a written description of an image that appears when the image fails to load or when using screen readers. It's crucial for accessibility and SEO.
Anchor Text
Anchor text is the clickable text in a hyperlink that users see on a webpage. It provides context about the linked page's content and is a significant factor in search engine optimization.
B
Backlinks
Backlinks are incoming links from one website to another. Also known as inbound links or external links, they are crucial for SEO as they signal trust and authority to search engines.
Black Hat SEO
Black Hat SEO refers to unethical practices used to manipulate search engine rankings in violation of search engine guidelines. These techniques can result in severe penalties, including site deindexing.
Bounce Rate
Bounce rate is the percentage of visitors who leave a website after viewing only one page without any interaction. It's a key metric for measuring user engagement and content effectiveness.
Branded Keywords
Branded keywords are search terms that include a brand name or variations of it. They are crucial for brand visibility, customer acquisition, and protecting brand reputation in search results.
Breadcrumb Navigation
Breadcrumb navigation is a secondary navigation system that shows users their location within a website's hierarchy. It improves user experience and helps search engines understand site structure.
Broken Link
A broken link (or dead link) is a hyperlink that no longer works, leading to a 404 error or other error pages. These links negatively impact user experience and SEO performance.
C
Cached Page
A cached page is a stored version of a webpage saved by search engines or browsers to improve loading speed and provide access to content when the original page is unavailable.
Canonical URL
A canonical URL is the preferred version of a web page when multiple versions exist. It helps prevent duplicate content issues and consolidates SEO value across similar pages.
Content Delivery Network (CDN)
A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a distributed network of servers that delivers web content to users based on their geographic location, improving website speed, reliability, and security.
Core Web Vitals
Core Web Vitals are a set of specific factors that Google considers important in a webpage's overall user experience. They are a key component of Google's Page Experience signals and affect search rankings.
Cornerstone Content
Cornerstone content consists of the most important articles or pages on your website that provide comprehensive coverage of your main topics. These pages serve as the foundation of your site's content strategy and SEO efforts.
Crawler
A crawler (also known as a spider or bot) is an automated program that systematically browses websites to collect information for search engines. It's crucial for website indexing and SEO visibility.
Schema Markup
Schema markup is a standardized form of structured data that helps search engines better understand website content. It enhances search results with rich snippets and improves content visibility in search engines.
SERP (Search Engine Results Page)
A comprehensive guide to understanding Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) and their importance in SEO