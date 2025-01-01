Google Business Profile

Google Business Profile (formerly known as Google My Business) is a free tool provided by Google that lets businesses create and manage their online presence across Google Search and Google Maps.

A complete and optimized Google Business Profile (GBP) helps your business appear in local search results, build credibility, and connect with customers through features like reviews, photos, and direct messaging.

When someone searches for your business or related services, your profile can show up in the Local Pack, Google Maps, or on the right side panel of Google Search. It may include:

Business name

Address and location on the map

Phone number

Website link

Hours of operation

Customer reviews and star ratings

Photos and videos

Business categories and attributes (e.g., “Women-led,” “Outdoor seating”)

FAQs and user-submitted questions

Posts, promotions, or updates

A well-optimized GBP helps you:

Increase local visibility – Appear in “near me” and location-based searches.

– Appear in “near me” and location-based searches. Build trust – Reviews, photos, and verified info establish credibility.

– Reviews, photos, and verified info establish credibility. Drive traffic and conversions – Make it easy for users to visit your site, call, or get directions.

– Make it easy for users to visit your site, call, or get directions. Engage with customers – Respond to reviews, answer questions, and post updates.

– Respond to reviews, answer questions, and post updates. Improve local SEO – Google uses profile data as a ranking factor for local results.

Go to https://www.google.com/business Sign in with your Google account. Enter your business name and address. Choose your business category. Add contact details and website link. Verify your business (via postcard, phone, or email). Add photos, hours, services, and a business description.

Use accurate, up-to-date information – Keep your hours, address, and contact details current.

– Keep your hours, address, and contact details current. Select the right categories – Choose a primary category and relevant secondary categories.

– Choose a primary category and relevant secondary categories. Add high-quality photos – Businesses with photos receive more clicks and direction requests.

– Businesses with photos receive more clicks and direction requests. Encourage and respond to reviews – Positive reviews build trust and improve rankings.

– Positive reviews build trust and improve rankings. Post updates and offers regularly – Keep your listing fresh and engaging.

– Keep your listing fresh and engaging. Use keywords naturally – Include important terms in your description and services.

In summary, Google Business Profile is a powerful, free tool that helps businesses manage their online presence in local search and on Google Maps. Optimizing your profile increases visibility, builds trust, and drives real-world results — making it essential for local SEO success.