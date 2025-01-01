Privacy Policy

Effective Date: 01/01/2025Last Updated: 01/01/2025

Your privacy is important to us. It is That's Rank!'s policy to respect your privacy and comply with any applicable law and regulation regarding any personal information we may collect about you, including across our website, thatisrank.com, and other sites we own and operate.

Information We Collect

1. Voluntarily Provided Information

We may collect personal information that you knowingly and actively provide when you:

  • Register for an account or use our services
  • Contact us for support or inquiries
  • Subscribe to newsletters or updates

This may include your:

  • Name
  • Email address
  • Phone number
  • Payment details (if applicable)

2. Automatically Collected Information

When you access our website or app, we may collect information automatically, including:

  • Your IP address
  • Browser type and version
  • Device information
  • Pages visited and time spent
  • Error and diagnostic data

3. Device Data

We may collect specific information about your device, including:

  • Type of device
  • Operating system

How We Use Your Information

We use your information to:

  • Provide, operate, and improve our services
  • Communicate updates, offers, and notifications
  • Process transactions securely
  • Analyze user behavior to enhance functionality
  • Comply with legal obligations

Sharing and Disclosure

We may share your information with:

  • Service providers who assist in our operations
  • Law enforcement when required by law
  • Third-party analytics tools (Google Analytics)

Cookies and Tracking Technologies

We use cookies to:

  • Enhance user experience
  • Monitor site performance

You can manage your cookie preferences via your browser settings.

Data Security

We implement commercially acceptable measures to protect your information. However, no method of electronic transmission or storage is 100% secure. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your passwords and account details.

Data Retention

We retain your personal information only for as long as necessary to:

  • Fulfill the purposes for which it was collected
  • Comply with legal and regulatory requirements

When no longer required, we will securely delete or anonymize your data.

Your Rights

Depending on your location, you may have the right to:

  • Access, correct, or delete your personal information
  • Object to data processing
  • Withdraw consent at any time
  • Lodge a complaint with a data protection authority

Third-Party Links

Our website and app may contain links to third-party websites. We are not responsible for their privacy practices. Please review their privacy policies.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. Any changes will be posted here with the updated effective date.

Contact Us

If you have questions or concerns about your privacy, contact us at:

Email: hey@thatisrank.com

Free SEO Tools

Powerful tools to improve your search rankings

SERP Checker

Check your website's position in Google search results for any keyword.

Try it free

SEO Checker

Analyze your website's SEO health and get actionable recommendations.

Try it free

SEO Insights

Stay updated with the latest SEO news and best practices.

Learn more