Privacy Policy

Your privacy is important to us. It is That's Rank!'s policy to respect your privacy and comply with any applicable law and regulation regarding any personal information we may collect about you, including across our website, thatisrank.com, and other sites we own and operate.

Information We Collect

1. Voluntarily Provided Information

We may collect personal information that you knowingly and actively provide when you:

Register for an account or use our services

Contact us for support or inquiries

Subscribe to newsletters or updates

This may include your:

Name

Email address

Phone number

Payment details (if applicable)

2. Automatically Collected Information

When you access our website or app, we may collect information automatically, including:

Your IP address

Browser type and version

Device information

Pages visited and time spent

Error and diagnostic data

3. Device Data

We may collect specific information about your device, including:

Type of device

Operating system

How We Use Your Information

We use your information to:

Provide, operate, and improve our services

Communicate updates, offers, and notifications

Process transactions securely

Analyze user behavior to enhance functionality

Comply with legal obligations

Sharing and Disclosure

We may share your information with:

Service providers who assist in our operations

Law enforcement when required by law

Third-party analytics tools (Google Analytics)

Cookies and Tracking Technologies

We use cookies to:

Enhance user experience

Monitor site performance

You can manage your cookie preferences via your browser settings.

Data Security

We implement commercially acceptable measures to protect your information. However, no method of electronic transmission or storage is 100% secure. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your passwords and account details.

Data Retention

We retain your personal information only for as long as necessary to:

Fulfill the purposes for which it was collected

Comply with legal and regulatory requirements

When no longer required, we will securely delete or anonymize your data.

Your Rights

Depending on your location, you may have the right to:

Access, correct, or delete your personal information

Object to data processing

Withdraw consent at any time

Lodge a complaint with a data protection authority

Third-Party Links

Our website and app may contain links to third-party websites. We are not responsible for their privacy practices. Please review their privacy policies.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. Any changes will be posted here with the updated effective date.

Contact Us

If you have questions or concerns about your privacy, contact us at:

Email: hey@thatisrank.com