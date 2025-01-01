Privacy Policy
Your privacy is important to us. It is That's Rank!'s policy to respect your privacy and comply with any applicable law and regulation regarding any personal information we may collect about you, including across our website, thatisrank.com, and other sites we own and operate.
Information We Collect
1. Voluntarily Provided Information
We may collect personal information that you knowingly and actively provide when you:
- Register for an account or use our services
- Contact us for support or inquiries
- Subscribe to newsletters or updates
This may include your:
- Name
- Email address
- Phone number
- Payment details (if applicable)
2. Automatically Collected Information
When you access our website or app, we may collect information automatically, including:
- Your IP address
- Browser type and version
- Device information
- Pages visited and time spent
- Error and diagnostic data
3. Device Data
We may collect specific information about your device, including:
- Type of device
- Operating system
How We Use Your Information
We use your information to:
- Provide, operate, and improve our services
- Communicate updates, offers, and notifications
- Process transactions securely
- Analyze user behavior to enhance functionality
- Comply with legal obligations
Sharing and Disclosure
We may share your information with:
- Service providers who assist in our operations
- Law enforcement when required by law
- Third-party analytics tools (Google Analytics)
Cookies and Tracking Technologies
We use cookies to:
- Enhance user experience
- Monitor site performance
You can manage your cookie preferences via your browser settings.
Data Security
We implement commercially acceptable measures to protect your information. However, no method of electronic transmission or storage is 100% secure. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your passwords and account details.
Data Retention
We retain your personal information only for as long as necessary to:
- Fulfill the purposes for which it was collected
- Comply with legal and regulatory requirements
When no longer required, we will securely delete or anonymize your data.
Your Rights
Depending on your location, you may have the right to:
- Access, correct, or delete your personal information
- Object to data processing
- Withdraw consent at any time
- Lodge a complaint with a data protection authority
Third-Party Links
Our website and app may contain links to third-party websites. We are not responsible for their privacy practices. Please review their privacy policies.
Changes to This Privacy Policy
We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. Any changes will be posted here with the updated effective date.
Contact Us
If you have questions or concerns about your privacy, contact us at:
Email: hey@thatisrank.com