Discover All Keywords

Find all the keywords your website ranks for on Google, even ones you didn't know about. Uncover hidden opportunities.

Global Rankings

Check your keyword rankings in different countries. See how your SEO performance varies across global markets.

Actionable Insights

Get valuable information about search volume, estimated traffic, and competition for each keyword you rank for.

Why Knowing Your Ranking Keywords Matters

Understanding which keywords your website ranks for is crucial for SEO success. Here's why:

Discover Organic Opportunities

Find keywords you rank for but haven't optimized for yet—easy wins to boost your traffic.

Validate SEO Strategy

Confirm if your content is ranking for the intended keywords or if adjustments are needed.

Content Gap Analysis

Identify topics where you're ranking but could improve positions with better content.

Track SEO Success

Monitor your growing keyword portfolio to see how your overall SEO visibility is improving.

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about our Keyword Rank Finder tool

How accurate is this keyword rank finder tool?

Very accurate! We use reliable data sources to provide up-to-date ranking information directly from Google search results. The data is refreshed regularly to ensure you're getting the most accurate picture of what keywords your website ranks for.

Will this keyword position checker work for any domain?

Yes, you can check keyword rankings for any domain—yours or a competitor's. The tool works best for established domains that have some SEO visibility. Brand new websites may not have many Google rankings yet, but you can still discover what keywords your website ranks for even if they're not on the first page.

How many keywords can I see with this SERP checker?

Our free tool shows up to 100 of your ranking keywords. This gives you a comprehensive view of your website's search visibility and helps you discover keyword opportunities. For full access to all your ranking keywords and continuous rank tracking, consider upgrading to our full rank tracking service.

How often should I check my website rankings?

We recommend checking your keyword positions at least monthly to stay on top of your SEO performance and track ranking changes. For more active monitoring of your Google positions, our premium rank tracking service provides daily updates and alerts when your website rankings change.

Can I check my competitor's keyword rankings?

Absolutely! Simply enter any competitor's domain instead of your own, and you'll see what keywords they rank for. This competitive intelligence is valuable for discovering keyword opportunities and understanding your market position in Google search results.

