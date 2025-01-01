Track Your Rankings Like the Pros, Without the Complexity 🎯
The Old Way of Rank Tracking
Manually searching Google for your keywords
Spending hours updating spreadsheets
Missing important ranking changes
The 📈 That's Rank! Way
Automated daily rank tracking
Real-time notifications for ranking changes
Beautiful, intuitive dashboard
Powerful Features Made Simple
Fresh Data Every 24 Hours
We check your website's Google rankings every day, so you can stay on top of your rankings without the work.
- Daily rank updates
- Automatic tracking
- Ranking alerts
Track Your Progress Over Time
Understand your SEO performance with detailed historical data. Spot trends, identify patterns, and make data-driven decisions.
- Unlimited historical data
- Visual trend analysis
- Export capabilities
Know Your Competition
See exactly who ranks above and below you for each keyword. Understand your competitive landscape and identify opportunities.
- Competitor tracking
- SERP analysis
- Ranking gap analysis
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about rank tracking and SEO monitoring
To check your Google ranking with That's Rank, simply add your website and the keywords you want to track. Our system will automatically check your rankings daily and show you exactly where your website appears in Google search results. You can also perform manual checks anytime to get instant updates on your positions.
Our rank tracking is highly accurate as we use real-time data from Google's search results. We account for factors like location and device type to provide the most precise ranking information possible.
Rankings are checked daily for all your tracked keywords. This ensures you have the most up-to-date data about your search engine positions and can quickly respond to any changes.
Yes! Our Pro plan allows you to track rankings for different locations, helping you understand how your website performs in different geographic markets.
We monitor your rankings 24/7 and will notify you of any significant changes. You can set up custom alerts to be notified when your rankings improve or decline beyond certain thresholds.
