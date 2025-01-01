Track Your Rankings Like the Pros, Without the Complexity 🎯

The Old Way of Rank Tracking

Manually searching Google for your keywords

Spending hours updating spreadsheets

Missing important ranking changes

The 📈 That's Rank! Way

Automated daily rank tracking

Real-time notifications for ranking changes

Beautiful, intuitive dashboard

"This is how SEO tools should be, clean and to the point. I get the information I need in a clear way."
- Joaquin Gonzalez
"Finally, a rank tracker that doesn't require a PhD to understand. Perfect for my small business!"
- Sarah Thompson
"Love how straightforward it is. No more messing around with complicated dashboards."
- Michael Chen

Powerful Features Made Simple

Daily Updates

Fresh Data Every 24 Hours

We check your website's Google rankings every day, so you can stay on top of your rankings without the work.

  • Daily rank updates
  • Automatic tracking
  • Ranking alerts
Historical Data

Track Your Progress Over Time

Understand your SEO performance with detailed historical data. Spot trends, identify patterns, and make data-driven decisions.

  • Unlimited historical data
  • Visual trend analysis
  • Export capabilities
Competitor Insights

Know Your Competition

See exactly who ranks above and below you for each keyword. Understand your competitive landscape and identify opportunities.

  • Competitor tracking
  • SERP analysis
  • Ranking gap analysis
Frequently Asked Questions

How do I check my Google ranking?

To check your Google ranking with That's Rank, simply add your website and the keywords you want to track. Our system will automatically check your rankings daily and show you exactly where your website appears in Google search results. You can also perform manual checks anytime to get instant updates on your positions.

How accurate is the rank tracking?

Our rank tracking is highly accurate as we use real-time data from Google's search results. We account for factors like location and device type to provide the most precise ranking information possible.

How often are rankings updated?

Rankings are checked daily for all your tracked keywords. This ensures you have the most up-to-date data about your search engine positions and can quickly respond to any changes.

Can I track rankings for multiple locations?

Yes! Our Pro plan allows you to track rankings for different locations, helping you understand how your website performs in different geographic markets.

What happens if my rankings change significantly?

We monitor your rankings 24/7 and will notify you of any significant changes. You can set up custom alerts to be notified when your rankings improve or decline beyond certain thresholds.

