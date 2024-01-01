Cornerstone Content

Cornerstone content represents the most important, comprehensive articles or pages on your website that cover your main topics in depth. These foundational pieces serve as central hubs for your site's content architecture and are crucial for both SEO and user experience.

<!-- Example Cornerstone Article Structure --> < article class = "cornerstone-content" > < header > < h1 >Complete Guide to SEO Strategy</ h1 > < div class = "meta" > < span class = "last-updated" >Updated: January 2024</ span > < span class = "reading-time" >Reading time: 15 minutes</ span > </ div > </ header > <!-- Table of Contents --> < nav class = "table-of-contents" > < h2 >Table of Contents</ h2 > < ul > < li >< a href = "#introduction" >Introduction to SEO</ a ></ li > < li >< a href = "#technical" >Technical SEO</ a ></ li > < li >< a href = "#on-page" >On-Page Optimization</ a ></ li > < li >< a href = "#content" >Content Strategy</ a ></ li > < li >< a href = "#link-building" >Link Building</ a ></ li > </ ul > </ nav > <!-- Content Sections --> < section id = "introduction" > < h2 >Introduction to SEO</ h2 > <!-- Comprehensive introduction content --> </ section > <!-- Additional sections --> </ article >

<!-- Topic Cluster Structure --> < div class = "topic-cluster" > <!-- Cornerstone Article --> < article class = "cornerstone" > < h1 >Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing</ h1 > <!-- Main content --> <!-- Related Articles Section --> < section class = "related-content" > < h2 >Detailed Guides on Specific Topics</ h2 > < ul > < li >< a href = "/content-marketing/strategy" >Content Strategy Development</ a ></ li > < li >< a href = "/content-marketing/seo" >Content SEO Best Practices</ a ></ li > < li >< a href = "/content-marketing/distribution" >Content Distribution Methods</ a ></ li > </ ul > </ section > </ article > </ div >

// Content Planning Structure const cornerstoneStrategy = { mainTopics: [ { title: 'SEO Guide' , url: '/seo-guide' , subtopics: [ { title: 'Technical SEO' , url: '/seo-guide/technical' , relatedArticles: [ '/robots-txt-guide' , '/xml-sitemaps' , '/site-structure' ] }, // Additional subtopics ], updateFrequency: 'quarterly' , minWordCount: 3000 , targetKeywords: [ 'seo guide' , 'seo tutorial' , 'learn seo' ] } ], contentAudit () { // Audit implementation }, updateSchedule () { // Update scheduling logic } };

<!-- SEO Structure for Cornerstone Content --> < head > < title >Complete SEO Guide: Step-by-Step Tutorial [2024]</ title > < meta name = "description" content = "Master SEO with our comprehensive guide. Learn technical SEO, on-page optimization, content strategy, and link building from industry experts." > <!-- Schema Markup --> < script type = "application/ld+json" > { "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "mainEntityOfPage": { "@type": "WebPage", "@id": "https://example.com/seo-guide" }, "headline": "Complete SEO Guide: Step-by-Step Tutorial", "datePublished": "2024-01-01", "dateModified": "2024-03-15", "author": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Your Company Name" } } </ script > </ head >

// URL Structure for Cornerstone Content class ContentHierarchy { private $cornerstoneStructure = [ 'seo' => [ 'url' => '/seo-guide', 'subpages' => [ 'technical' => '/seo-guide/technical-seo', 'on-page' => '/seo-guide/on-page-seo', 'content' => '/seo-guide/content-seo' ] ] ]; public function generateBreadcrumbs($currentUrl) { // Breadcrumb generation logic return $breadcrumbs; } public function getSitemapStructure() { // Sitemap structure generation return $sitemapStructure; } }

// Dynamic Navigation for Cornerstone Content class CornerstoneNavigation { constructor ( cornerstonePages ) { this .cornerstonePages = cornerstonePages; } generateMenu () { return ` <nav class="cornerstone-nav"> <ul> ${ this . cornerstonePages . map ( page => ` <li class="cornerstone-item"> <a href="${ page . url }">${ page . title }</a> ${ this . generateSubmenu ( page . subtopics ) } </li> ` ). join ( '' ) } </ul> </nav> ` ; } generateSubmenu ( subtopics ) { if ( ! subtopics) return '' ; return ` <ul class="submenu"> ${ subtopics . map ( topic => ` <li><a href="${ topic . url }">${ topic . title }</a></li> ` ). join ( '' ) } </ul> ` ; } }

Comprehensive coverage

Regular updates

Clear structure

Internal linking

Expert information

Actionable advice

Supporting media

Mobile responsiveness

Fast loading speed

Clear navigation

Schema markup

XML sitemap inclusion

Canonical tags

Meta optimization

// Content Audit System class CornerstoneAudit { async auditContent ( pageUrl ) { const metrics = { wordCount: await this . getWordCount (pageUrl), internalLinks: await this . getInternalLinks (pageUrl), lastUpdated: await this . getLastUpdated (pageUrl), performance: await this . getPerformanceMetrics (pageUrl) }; return { needsUpdate: this . evaluateUpdateNeeds (metrics), recommendations: this . generateRecommendations (metrics) }; } evaluateUpdateNeeds ( metrics ) { const currentDate = new Date (); const monthsSinceUpdate = this . getMonthsDifference ( currentDate, metrics.lastUpdated ); return { contentFresh: monthsSinceUpdate < 3 , wordCountSufficient: metrics.wordCount > 2000 , internalLinkingSufficient: metrics.internalLinks > 10 }; } }

// Update Scheduling System const updateScheduler = { scheduleUpdates ( cornerstonePages ) { return cornerstonePages. map ( page => ({ url: page.url, nextUpdate: this . calculateNextUpdate (page), updatePriority: this . calculatePriority (page), assignedEditor: this . assignEditor (page) })); }, calculateNextUpdate ( page ) { const lastUpdate = new Date (page.lastUpdated); const updateInterval = page.updateFrequency || 90 ; // days return new Date (lastUpdate. setDate (lastUpdate. getDate () + updateInterval)); } };

// Cornerstone Content Analytics const cornerstoneAnalytics = { track ( pageData ) { const metrics = { pageviews: pageData.pageviews, timeOnPage: pageData.timeOnPage, bounceRate: pageData.bounceRate, conversionRate: pageData.conversionRate, searchRankings: pageData.searchPositions }; this . storeMetrics (metrics); this . generateReport (metrics); }, generateReport ( metrics ) { // Report generation logic } };

// SEO Performance Tracking class CornerstoneSEOTracker { constructor ( cornerstoneUrls ) { this .cornerstoneUrls = cornerstoneUrls; } async trackPerformance () { const performance = []; for ( const url of this .cornerstoneUrls) { const metrics = await this . gatherMetrics (url); performance. push ({ url, rankings: metrics.rankings, backlinks: metrics.backlinks, organicTraffic: metrics.organicTraffic, conversionRate: metrics.conversionRate }); } return this . analyzePerformance (performance); } }

Remember that cornerstone content forms the foundation of your content strategy and should be regularly maintained and updated to ensure it continues to provide value to your audience and perform well in search results.