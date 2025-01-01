HTTPS

HTTPS stands for HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure. It’s the secure version of HTTP, the protocol used to transfer data between a user’s web browser and a website. The key difference is that HTTPS uses encryption to protect the data being sent and received, ensuring that sensitive information — like passwords, payment details, or personal data — is kept private and secure.

HTTPS uses SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or the newer TLS (Transport Layer Security) protocol to encrypt communication.

When you visit a website with HTTPS:

Your browser and the website establish a secure connection.

, making it unreadable to third parties (like hackers or eavesdroppers). You’ll see a padlock icon in the address bar, indicating the site is secure.

— users are more likely to engage with secure websites. Improves credibility — modern browsers warn users when visiting non-secure (HTTP) sites.

— Some web APIs and browser features only work over HTTPS. Avoids browser warnings that could scare users away.

Feature HTTP HTTPS Security No encryption Encrypted using SSL/TLS SEO value Lower Confirmed ranking signal Browser behavior May show “Not secure” warning Shows padlock icon User trust Lower Higher

Purchase an SSL/TLS certificate

Many hosting providers offer free SSL through services like Let’s Encrypt. Install the certificate on your web server. Redirect all HTTP traffic to HTTPS

Set up 301 redirects to ensure SEO continuity. Update internal links and resources

Change links, images, and scripts to use https:// . Update your sitemap and robots.txt

Make sure URLs use HTTPS. Notify Google

Re-submit your site in Google Search Console and update your analytics settings.

– These occur when a secure HTTPS page loads non-secure HTTP resources (like images or scripts). Forgetting redirects – Not redirecting HTTP to HTTPS can result in duplicate content or SEO loss.

In summary, HTTPS is essential for modern websites. It encrypts data, protects user privacy, builds trust, and provides an SEO advantage. If your site still uses HTTP, upgrading to HTTPS is one of the most impactful technical improvements you can make.