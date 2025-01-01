Content Delivery Network (CDN)

A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a geographically distributed network of servers that work together to provide fast delivery of internet content. CDNs improve website performance by serving content from servers closest to the end user, reducing latency and improving page load times.

// Example CDN URL Structure const cdnUrl = 'https://cdn.example.com/assets/image.jpg' ; const fallbackUrl = 'https://example.com/assets/image.jpg' ; // Basic CDN Implementation function loadImage ( src ) { const img = new Image (); img. onerror = () => { // Fallback to origin server if CDN fails img.src = src. replace ( 'cdn.example.com' , 'example.com' ); }; img.src = src; return img; }

graph LR User --> EdgeServer[Nearest Edge Server] EdgeServer --> Cache{Cache Hit?} Cache -->|Yes| Serve[Serve Content] Cache -->|No| Origin[Origin Server] Origin --> EdgeServer EdgeServer --> Cache

<!-- CDN for CSS Files --> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.example.com/css/styles.min.css" crossorigin = "anonymous" > <!-- CDN for JavaScript --> < script src = "https://cdn.example.com/js/app.min.js" integrity = "sha384-hash" crossorigin = "anonymous" ></ script > <!-- CDN for Images --> < img src = "https://cdn.example.com/images/hero.webp" srcset = "https://cdn.example.com/images/hero.webp 1x, https://cdn.example.com/images/hero@2x.webp 2x" alt = "Hero image" >

# Nginx CDN Configuration location /assets/ { proxy_cache my_cache; proxy_cache_use_stale error timeout http_500 http_502 http_503 http_504; proxy_cache_valid 200 302 1h; proxy_cache_valid 404 1m; # Add CDN Headers add_header X-Cache-Status $upstream_cache_status; add_header Cache-Control "public, max-age=3600"; proxy_pass http://origin-server; }

Reduced latency

Faster content delivery

Better user experience

Improved page load times

Reduced server load

Global content distribution

Bandwidth optimization

Better Core Web Vitals

Improved mobile performance

Enhanced user engagement

Lower bounce rates

Higher search rankings

Improved crawl efficiency

Better mobile experience

// CDN Security Configuration Example const cdnConfig = { security: { ddos: { threshold: 1000 , // requests per second blockDuration: 3600 , // seconds allowedCountries: [ 'US' , 'CA' , 'GB' ], rateLimit: { enabled: true , requestsPerSecond: 100 } }, ssl: { enabled: true , minimumVersion: 'TLSv1.2' , httpRedirect: true }, waf: { enabled: true , rules: [ 'SQL_INJECTION' , 'XSS' , 'PATH_TRAVERSAL' ] } } };

# SSL Configuration for CDN ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; ssl_ciphers ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on; ssl_session_cache shared:SSL:10m; ssl_session_timeout 10m;

// Asset Path Resolver class CDNAssetResolver { constructor ( cdnUrl , fallbackUrl ) { this .cdnUrl = cdnUrl; this .fallbackUrl = fallbackUrl; } getAssetUrl ( path , options = {}) { const base = options.useCDN ? this .cdnUrl : this .fallbackUrl; const version = options.version ? `?v=${ options . version }` : '' ; return `${ base }${ path }${ version }` ; } getImageUrl ( path , size ) { return this . getAssetUrl ( `/images/${ size }/${ path }` ); } } // Usage const resolver = new CDNAssetResolver ( 'https://cdn.example.com' , 'https://example.com' );

// PHP Cache Control Headers function setCDNHeaders($maxAge = 86400) { $expires = gmdate('D, d M Y H:i:s \G\M\T', time() + $maxAge); header('Cache-Control: public, max-age=' . $maxAge); header('Expires: ' . $expires); header('Vary: Accept-Encoding'); } // Implementation setCDNHeaders(7 * 24 * 60 * 60); // Cache for 7 days

Use appropriate cache headers

Enable compression

Implement failover

Monitor performance

Configure SSL/TLS

Set up error pages

Regular maintenance

Image optimization

File compression

CSS/JS minification

Resource bundling

Cache strategies

Error handling

Performance monitoring

// Cache Busting Implementation const cacheBuster = { addVersion ( url ) { const timestamp = Date. now (); const separator = url. includes ( '?' ) ? '&' : '?' ; return `${ url }${ separator }v=${ timestamp }` ; }, clearCache ( patterns = []) { return fetch ( '/api/cdn/purge' , { method: 'POST' , body: JSON . stringify ({ patterns }) }); } };

// CDN Performance Monitoring class CDNMonitor { async checkPerformance ( urls ) { const results = []; for ( const url of urls) { const start = performance. now (); try { const response = await fetch (url); const end = performance. now (); results. push ({ url, status: response.status, time: end - start, size: response.headers. get ( 'content-length' ), cache: response.headers. get ( 'x-cache' ) }); } catch (error) { results. push ({ url, error: error.message }); } } return results; } }

// Dynamic Image Optimization const imageOptimizer = { getOptimizedUrl ( url , options = {}) { const params = new URLSearchParams ({ width: options.width || 'auto' , quality: options.quality || '80' , format: options.format || 'webp' }); return `${ url }?${ params . toString () }` ; } }; // Usage const optimizedUrl = imageOptimizer. getOptimizedUrl ( 'https://cdn.example.com/image.jpg' , { width: 800 , quality: 85 } );

// CDN Analytics Integration const cdnAnalytics = { track ( event ) { const data = { timestamp: Date. now (), event, location: event.location, latency: event.latency, bandwidth: event.bandwidth, cache: event.cacheStatus }; // Send to analytics endpoint navigator. sendBeacon ( '/analytics/cdn' , JSON . stringify (data)); } };

Remember that a well-configured CDN is crucial for modern website performance and user experience. Regular monitoring and optimization ensure your CDN continues to provide maximum benefit for your website and users.