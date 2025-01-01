Resource Pages
Resource pages are curated collections of helpful links, tools, articles, and references centered around a specific topic. They are often designed to help users find valuable information in one place, and they can be a great asset for both user experience and SEO.
Common on blogs, educational websites, and industry hubs, resource pages often earn backlinks from other sites because they serve as go-to guides or toolkits on a subject.
Why resource pages matter in SEO
Resource pages are beneficial for SEO because they:
- Attract backlinks naturally by offering value to other content creators
- Help with topical relevance by clustering related information
- Improve internal linking by pointing users to your own related content
- Provide opportunities to rank for long-tail keywords
- Keep users engaged and reduce bounce rate by offering multiple options
When well-organized and up to date, resource pages can become linkable assets that other websites reference and share.
Types of resource pages
|Type
|Example
|Link roundups
|“Top 25 SEO Tools for Beginners”
|Educational hubs
|“Resources for Learning Digital Marketing”
|Local directories
|“Best Small Business Services in Austin”
|Thematic guides
|“Remote Work Resources: Tools, Tips, and Templates”
|Industry references
|“Legal Resources for Small Business Owners”
HTML example: A basic resource list in HTML
<h2>Free SEO Tools</h2>
<ul>
<li><a href="https://search.google.com/search-console">Google Search Console</a></li>
<li><a href="https://pagespeed.web.dev/">PageSpeed Insights</a></li>
<li><a href="https://www.seoptimer.com/">SEOptimer</a></li>
</ul>
This basic list groups helpful SEO tools under a clear heading, offering both value to users and SEO-friendly internal structure.
Best practices for creating effective resource pages
- Focus on a specific topic or audience (e.g., beginners, remote workers, local businesses)
- Curate quality, up-to-date links — broken or irrelevant links reduce credibility
- Include your own internal content as part of the list
- Use clear headings and sections to organize resources
- Keep it scannable with bullet points, short descriptions, or categories
- Promote your page to earn backlinks and grow visibility
- Update regularly to keep resources fresh and accurate
In summary, resource pages are helpful collections of curated links and tools designed to guide users and support SEO. When well-crafted, they become valuable assets that attract links, improve topic authority, and serve as trusted references in your niche.