Resource Pages

Resource pages are curated collections of useful links, tools, or content around a specific topic. They offer SEO value by earning backlinks and providing helpful information to users.

Resource Pages

Resource pages are curated collections of helpful links, tools, articles, and references centered around a specific topic. They are often designed to help users find valuable information in one place, and they can be a great asset for both user experience and SEO.

Common on blogs, educational websites, and industry hubs, resource pages often earn backlinks from other sites because they serve as go-to guides or toolkits on a subject.

Why resource pages matter in SEO

Resource pages are beneficial for SEO because they:

  • Attract backlinks naturally by offering value to other content creators
  • Help with topical relevance by clustering related information
  • Improve internal linking by pointing users to your own related content
  • Provide opportunities to rank for long-tail keywords
  • Keep users engaged and reduce bounce rate by offering multiple options

When well-organized and up to date, resource pages can become linkable assets that other websites reference and share.

Types of resource pages

TypeExample
Link roundups“Top 25 SEO Tools for Beginners”
Educational hubs“Resources for Learning Digital Marketing”
Local directories“Best Small Business Services in Austin”
Thematic guides“Remote Work Resources: Tools, Tips, and Templates”
Industry references“Legal Resources for Small Business Owners”

HTML example: A basic resource list in HTML

<h2>Free SEO Tools</h2>
<ul>
  <li><a href="https://search.google.com/search-console">Google Search Console</a></li>
  <li><a href="https://pagespeed.web.dev/">PageSpeed Insights</a></li>
  <li><a href="https://www.seoptimer.com/">SEOptimer</a></li>
</ul>

This basic list groups helpful SEO tools under a clear heading, offering both value to users and SEO-friendly internal structure.

Best practices for creating effective resource pages

  • Focus on a specific topic or audience (e.g., beginners, remote workers, local businesses)
  • Curate quality, up-to-date links — broken or irrelevant links reduce credibility
  • Include your own internal content as part of the list
  • Use clear headings and sections to organize resources
  • Keep it scannable with bullet points, short descriptions, or categories
  • Promote your page to earn backlinks and grow visibility
  • Update regularly to keep resources fresh and accurate

In summary, resource pages are helpful collections of curated links and tools designed to guide users and support SEO. When well-crafted, they become valuable assets that attract links, improve topic authority, and serve as trusted references in your niche.

Free SEO Tools

Simple, powerful tools to help you improve your website's SEO performance

SERP Checker

Enter your website and keyword to see where you rank in Google search results.

Try it free →

SEO Checker

Analyze your website's SEO and get actionable tips to improve.

Try it free →

Keyword Rankings

Discover all the keywords your website is already ranking for on Google.

Try it free →