Relative URL

A relative URL is a type of web address that points to a page, file, or resource within the same website by using a path relative to the current page’s location, rather than specifying the full domain.

For example, instead of writing https://example.com/blog/post , a relative URL would simply be /blog/post .

Relative URLs are commonly used for internal linking, and they help keep your website structure clean, consistent, and easier to manage, especially during development or when migrating domains.

Relative URLs are useful for:

Internal site structure — easier to maintain and update

— easier to maintain and update Domain flexibility — useful if moving from staging to live environments

— useful if moving from staging to live environments Consistent linking — reduces hardcoded absolute URLs that can break

— reduces hardcoded absolute URLs that can break Avoiding protocol issues — no need to specify HTTP or HTTPS

However, for SEO, absolute URLs are often preferred for canonical tags, sitemaps, and structured data to ensure clarity for search engines.

Type Example Description Relative /about-us Assumes the same domain as the current page Absolute https://example.com/about-us Includes full domain and protocol

Relative URLs are interpreted based on the current page’s URL, while absolute URLs always point to the same location no matter where they’re used.

<!-- Relative URL --> <a href="/contact">Contact Us</a>

<!-- Absolute URL --> <a href="https://example.com/contact">Contact Us</a>

Both links point to the same page, but the first one is relative — it assumes the domain is already known.

Use relative URLs for internal links during development or on smaller sites

during development or on smaller sites Use absolute URLs in canonical tags, sitemaps, and when referencing your content externally

in canonical tags, sitemaps, and when referencing your content externally Ensure relative URLs are correctly structured to avoid broken links

to avoid broken links Be consistent — don’t mix and match too many URL styles

Use tools like Screaming Frog or Sitebulb to audit your internal linking structure

In summary, a relative URL points to another page on the same website using a simplified path. It’s great for internal navigation and development flexibility, but should be used thoughtfully alongside absolute URLs to support SEO clarity and consistency.