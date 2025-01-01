Related Searches

Related searches are the additional search suggestions that appear at the bottom of Google’s search engine results page (SERP). These are keyword phrases closely tied to the user’s original query and reflect what other people commonly search for on the same topic.

They help users refine or expand their search by offering alternative terms, questions, or topics — and they can be a valuable source of keyword ideas for SEO and content planning.

Related searches can:

Help you understand search intent and related topics

and related topics Provide long-tail keyword ideas for targeting specific queries

for targeting specific queries Reveal semantic variations of your target keywords

of your target keywords Inspire new content formats, like FAQs, blog posts, or landing pages

Give insight into user behavior and trends

Because they’re based on real search data, related searches are a free and easy way to enhance your keyword strategy.

You’ll see the "Searches related to..." section:

At the bottom of the Google SERP , beneath the organic results

, beneath the organic results When using tools like Google Trends , Keyword Planner , or AnswerThePublic

, , or In autocomplete suggestions when typing in the search bar

<h2>Best Hiking Trails Near Denver</h2> <p>Looking for scenic hikes near the city? Here are top-rated trails in and around Denver...</p>

<h2>Family-Friendly Hikes in Colorado</h2> <p>These easy hikes are perfect for kids and families visiting Colorado’s mountain towns.</p>

In this example, both headings target related keyword phrases often shown in search suggestions, helping improve the page’s relevance and SEO reach.

Include related terms naturally in headings and body content

naturally in headings and body content Use them to build content clusters or supporting blog posts

or supporting blog posts Target questions or variations in FAQs or structured sections

in FAQs or structured sections Avoid keyword stuffing — focus on providing genuinely helpful content

Monitor evolving related searches to keep your content fresh and aligned with demand

In summary, related searches are Google-generated keyword suggestions that help users explore connected topics. For SEO, they offer valuable insight into user behavior and can inspire content that captures a broader range of search intent.