Rich Snippet

A rich snippet is a type of enhanced search result that shows additional information beyond the standard blue link and description in Google’s search results. This extra information comes from structured data (usually Schema.org markup) that’s added to a webpage’s code.

Rich snippets help your listing stand out in the SERP and can include things like star ratings, product prices, review counts, recipe details, event dates, and more.

Rich snippets don't directly affect your rankings, but they:

Improve visibility in search results

in search results Increase click-through rates (CTR) by making your result more attractive

by making your result more attractive Provide instant answers or key info to users

to users Help search engines understand your content better through structured data

through structured data Contribute to overall rich results eligibility, including featured snippets

Type What It Shows Review Star ratings, number of reviews, average score Product Price, availability, product details Recipe Cook time, ingredients, star ratings Event Date, time, and location of an event FAQ Expandable list of questions and answers How-to Step-by-step instructions with visuals or text Video Video thumbnails, duration, and upload date

<script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Product", "name": "Noise-Cancelling Headphones", "aggregateRating": { "@type": "AggregateRating", "ratingValue": "4.6", "reviewCount": "215" }, "offers": { "@type": "Offer", "priceCurrency": "USD", "price": "129.99", "availability": "https://schema.org/InStock" } } </script>

This structured data tells Google that the page is about a product, along with its rating, number of reviews, and price — which can be displayed as a rich snippet.

Use structured data (preferably JSON-LD format) for content like reviews, FAQs, and products

(preferably JSON-LD format) for content like reviews, FAQs, and products Validate your markup using Google’s Rich Results Test

Follow Google’s structured data guidelines to avoid errors or penalties

to avoid errors or penalties Keep your content accurate and updated , especially pricing or availability info

, especially pricing or availability info Don’t add structured data for content that isn’t visible to users

In summary, a rich snippet is a visually enhanced search result that displays extra details like ratings, prices, or FAQs. By adding structured data to your site, you can increase your chances of earning rich snippets and attracting more