Rich Snippet

A rich snippet is an enhanced search result that displays extra information like reviews, ratings, prices, or FAQs, pulled from structured data on the page.

A rich snippet is a type of enhanced search result that shows additional information beyond the standard blue link and description in Google’s search results. This extra information comes from structured data (usually Schema.org markup) that’s added to a webpage’s code.

Rich snippets help your listing stand out in the SERP and can include things like star ratings, product prices, review counts, recipe details, event dates, and more.

Why rich snippets matter for SEO

Rich snippets don't directly affect your rankings, but they:

  • Improve visibility in search results
  • Increase click-through rates (CTR) by making your result more attractive
  • Provide instant answers or key info to users
  • Help search engines understand your content better through structured data
  • Contribute to overall rich results eligibility, including featured snippets

Common types of rich snippets

TypeWhat It Shows
ReviewStar ratings, number of reviews, average score
ProductPrice, availability, product details
RecipeCook time, ingredients, star ratings
EventDate, time, and location of an event
FAQExpandable list of questions and answers
How-toStep-by-step instructions with visuals or text
VideoVideo thumbnails, duration, and upload date

HTML example: Rich snippet using JSON-LD markup

<script type="application/ld+json">
{
  "@context": "https://schema.org",
  "@type": "Product",
  "name": "Noise-Cancelling Headphones",
  "aggregateRating": {
    "@type": "AggregateRating",
    "ratingValue": "4.6",
    "reviewCount": "215"
  },
  "offers": {
    "@type": "Offer",
    "priceCurrency": "USD",
    "price": "129.99",
    "availability": "https://schema.org/InStock"
  }
}
</script>

This structured data tells Google that the page is about a product, along with its rating, number of reviews, and price — which can be displayed as a rich snippet.

Best practices for getting rich snippets

  • Use structured data (preferably JSON-LD format) for content like reviews, FAQs, and products
  • Validate your markup using Google’s Rich Results Test
  • Follow Google’s structured data guidelines to avoid errors or penalties
  • Keep your content accurate and updated, especially pricing or availability info
  • Don’t add structured data for content that isn’t visible to users

In summary, a rich snippet is a visually enhanced search result that displays extra details like ratings, prices, or FAQs. By adding structured data to your site, you can increase your chances of earning rich snippets and attracting more

