External Link

An external link is a hyperlink that points from one website to a different domain. It connects your content to another website — or vice versa — and plays an important role in the way search engines understand relationships, relevance, and trust across the web.

For example, if you link from yourwebsite.com to example.com , that’s an external link.

External links can point outbound (from your site to another site) or inbound (from another site to yours). Both types are important for SEO and user experience.

Outbound external link

A link from your website to another website.

Example:

[Check out Google’s SEO guidelines](https://developers.google.com/search/docs/fundamentals/seo-starter-guide) Inbound external link (also called a backlink)

A link from another website that points to yours. These are highly valuable for SEO, as they signal that your content is trustworthy and worth referencing.

Improve credibility – Linking to authoritative, relevant sources enhances the trustworthiness of your content.

– Linking to authoritative, relevant sources enhances the trustworthiness of your content. Add value for users – Help readers explore related topics or verify information.

– Help readers explore related topics or verify information. Signal relevance – Search engines see outbound links to reputable sources as a sign of high-quality content.

Boost authority – When other sites link to you, it builds your domain’s trust and authority.

– When other sites link to you, it builds your domain’s trust and authority. Improve rankings – Backlinks are one of the strongest ranking signals in Google’s algorithm.

– Backlinks are one of the strongest ranking signals in Google’s algorithm. Drive referral traffic – Links from other websites can send targeted visitors to your site.

Link to trustworthy, high-authority sources

Use relevant anchor text – Describe what the linked page is about

– Describe what the linked page is about Set links to open in a new tab if they take users away from your site

if they take users away from your site Use rel="nofollow" or rel="sponsored" for paid or user-generated links

or for paid or user-generated links Don’t overdo it — too many links can distract users or dilute your content focus

Feature External Link Internal Link Destination Points to a different website Points to another page on the same site SEO value Helps build authority and trust signals Helps with site structure and navigation Control You control outbound links; not inbound You fully control internal links

In summary, an external link is any hyperlink that connects one website to another. Whether pointing out to a trusted source or earning backlinks from other sites, external links help build credibility, improve SEO performance, and enhance the user experience.