Evergreen Content
Evergreen content refers to high-quality, timeless content that stays relevant, useful, and valuable to readers long after it’s published. Like evergreen trees that stay green year-round, this type of content continues to attract traffic and generate engagement over time, rather than fading in interest like news or trends.
Creating evergreen content is a powerful long-term SEO strategy because it helps build a sustainable source of organic traffic, backlinks, and authority.
Characteristics of evergreen content
Evergreen content typically:
- Doesn’t expire or go out of date quickly
- Answers common, ongoing questions
- Provides foundational or educational value
- Ranks well in search results over time
- Requires minimal updates to stay relevant
This content stays useful for months or years, often continuing to generate traffic with little additional effort.
Examples of evergreen content
- “How to tie a tie”
- “Beginner’s guide to SEO”
- “10 tips for healthy eating”
- “How to save money on groceries”
- “What is content marketing?”
These topics are consistently searched for, regardless of season, trends, or current events.
What is not evergreen content?
Non-evergreen content includes:
- News articles or trending topics
- Event announcements
- Product launches or seasonal promotions
- Content focused on rapidly changing industries or technologies
These types of content may generate short-term spikes in traffic but lose relevance quickly.
Why evergreen content is important for SEO
Evergreen content plays a crucial role in SEO because:
- It continues to attract organic search traffic long after publication.
- It earns backlinks naturally over time, improving domain authority.
- It supports internal linking to other content or cornerstone pages.
- It provides consistent value to users, which improves engagement and trust signals.
When optimized with the right keywords and structured properly, evergreen content can be a top performer in your content library for years.
Tips for creating evergreen content
- Choose timeless topics your audience consistently searches for.
- Do thorough keyword research to match search intent.
- Write in-depth, high-quality content that fully answers the topic.
- Avoid time-sensitive language like “this year” or specific dates.
- Refresh periodically – update stats, links, or examples to keep it accurate.
- Include internal links to other key pages and resources on your site.
In summary, evergreen content is timeless, valuable content that continues to drive traffic and engagement long after it’s published. By focusing on topics that stay relevant over time, you can build a strong, sustainable SEO foundation and grow your site’s visibility with minimal ongoing effort.