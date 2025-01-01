Canonical URL

A canonical URL is the preferred version of a webpage that should be considered the primary version by search engines. It helps consolidate SEO value across duplicate or similar content and prevents duplicate content issues in search results.

<!-- Basic Canonical Implementation --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/product" /> <!-- Self-Referential Canonical --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/current-page" /> <!-- Cross-Domain Canonical --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://other-domain.com/original-content" />

# HTTP Header Implementation Link: <https://example.com/product>; rel="canonical" # Multiple Link Headers Link: <https://example.com/product>; rel="canonical", <https://example.com/product.amp>; rel="amphtml"

<!-- Product Page with Parameters --> <!-- URL: https://example.com/product?color=blue&size=large --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/product" /> <!-- Category Page Pagination --> <!-- URL: https://example.com/category?page=2 --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/category" /> <!-- Product Variations --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/main-product" />

// Dynamic Canonical Generation function generateCanonical($url) { // Remove query parameters $baseUrl = strtok($url, '?'); // Remove tracking parameters $cleanUrl = preg_replace('/utm_.*?(&|$)/', '', $baseUrl); // Ensure HTTPS $canonical = str_replace('http://', 'https://', $cleanUrl); return '<link rel="canonical" href="' . $canonical . '" />'; } // Implementation echo generateCanonical($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']);

// Handle Dynamic Parameters class CanonicalManager { public function getCanonicalUrl($currentUrl, $params = []) { $url = parse_url($currentUrl); $baseUrl = $url['scheme'] . '://' . $url['host'] . $url['path']; // Keep essential parameters if (!empty($params)) { $query = http_build_query($params); return $baseUrl . '?' . $query; } return $baseUrl; } } // Usage Example $manager = new CanonicalManager(); $canonical = $manager->getCanonicalUrl( 'https://example.com/product?color=blue&size=large&utm_source=email', ['color', 'size'] );

// Next.js Head Implementation import Head from 'next/head' ; function ProductPage ({ product }) { return ( <> < Head > < link rel = "canonical" href = { `https://example.com/products/${ product . slug }` } /> </ Head > { /* Page content */ } </> ); } // Vue Meta Implementation export default { metaInfo () { return { link: [ { rel: 'canonical' , href: `https://example.com${ this . $route . path }` } ] } } }

<!-- Language Variants --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/product" /> < link rel = "alternate" hreflang = "es" href = "https://example.com/es/product" /> < link rel = "alternate" hreflang = "fr" href = "https://example.com/fr/product" /> < link rel = "alternate" hreflang = "x-default" href = "https://example.com/product" />

// WordPress Implementation function add_canonical_link() { if (is_singular()) { global $post; $canonical = get_permalink($post->ID); // Handle paginated content if (get_query_var('page') > 1) { $canonical = user_trailingslashit(trailingslashit($canonical) . 'page/' . get_query_var('page')); } echo '<link rel="canonical" href="' . esc_url($canonical) . '" />' . "

"; } } add_action('wp_head', 'add_canonical_link');

// Canonical Checker async function checkCanonicals ( urls ) { const results = []; for ( const url of urls) { try { const response = await fetch (url); const html = await response. text (); const canonical = extractCanonical (html); results. push ({ url, canonical, valid: validateCanonical (canonical) }); } catch (error) { console. error ( `Error checking ${ url }:` , error); } } return results; } function extractCanonical ( html ) { const match = html. match ( / <link [ ^ >] * rel="canonical" [ ^ >] * href="( [ ^ "] * )" [ ^ >] * > / ); return match ? match[ 1 ] : null ; }

Remember that canonical URLs are crucial for proper SEO management and should be implemented carefully to ensure search engines understand your preferred URL structure. Regular monitoring and maintenance help maintain their effectiveness and prevent potential issues.