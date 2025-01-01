Link Rot

Link rot happens when hyperlinks on a website stop working over time. This could mean the link leads to a 404 error page, a website that no longer exists, or content that has been moved or deleted. As the web evolves, pages are taken down, URLs change, and domains expire — all of which can cause broken links.

Link rot can negatively affect user experience, credibility, and search engine optimization (SEO). If your site is full of outdated or broken links, visitors may become frustrated, and search engines may lower your rankings.

Link rot can occur for a variety of reasons, including:

The linked page was deleted or moved

The domain name expired or changed ownership

The website was restructured without proper redirects

The URL was mistyped or altered

The content was archived or restricted

Even well-maintained sites can suffer from link rot over time — especially if they link to a lot of external resources.

Broken links caused by link rot can hurt your SEO in several ways:

Reduced crawl efficiency – Search engines waste time trying to access dead links

– Search engines waste time trying to access dead links Poor user experience – Visitors get frustrated and may leave your site

– Visitors get frustrated and may leave your site Damaged credibility – Outdated links make your content seem neglected

– Outdated links make your content seem neglected Lower rankings – Excessive link rot signals a lack of maintenance and relevance

<!-- Broken link pointing to a removed or outdated page --> <a href="https://example.com/old-article">Read more here</a>

If the page at https://example.com/old-article no longer exists, this becomes a broken link contributing to link rot.

Here are some best practices to keep your site healthy and avoid link rot:

Use tools like Screaming Frog, Ahrefs, or Google Search Console to detect broken links

like Screaming Frog, Ahrefs, or Google Search Console to detect broken links Update or replace outdated links with working alternatives

outdated links with working alternatives Use 301 redirects when changing URLs or restructuring your site

when changing URLs or restructuring your site Link to stable sources such as major publications or academic databases

such as major publications or academic databases Regularly audit your website for external and internal link health

Type Description Impact Internal Broken links within your own website Hurts user experience and SEO directly External Broken links to other websites Lowers trustworthiness and SEO indirectly

In summary, link rot is the gradual decay of hyperlinks as web pages change or disappear over time. Keeping your links up to date helps preserve a smooth user experience, strengthens your SEO, and shows that your site is actively maintained and trustworthy.