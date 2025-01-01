Link Text

Link text, also known as anchor text, is the clickable word or phrase in a hyperlink. It helps users understand where the link leads and plays an important role in SEO.

Link text — often called anchor text — is the clickable word or phrase used in a hyperlink. It usually appears underlined and in a different color from the surrounding text, making it easy to identify.

For example, in the sentence “Check out our guide to SEO basics,” the phrase “SEO basics” might be the link text that takes users to another page.

Search engines use link text to understand the context and relevance of the page being linked to. That makes it an important factor in SEO — both for internal links on your site and backlinks from other sites.

Why link text matters for SEO

Link text is a key signal search engines use to determine:

  • What the linked page is about
  • How relevant that page is to a particular topic
  • What keywords are associated with the link target

Using descriptive, relevant link text can help search engines index your content more accurately and improve its visibility in search results.

Types of link text

There are several types of link text, each with different SEO implications:

TypeExampleNotes
Exact matchSEO tips → links to a page about SEO tipsMost powerful, but risky if overused (may appear manipulative)
Partial matchLearn SEO strategiesIncludes the keyword, but in a broader context
BrandedVisit GoogleUses a brand name — good for credibility
GenericClick here, Read moreNot informative; avoid using too often
Naked URLhttps://example.comJust the URL itself — useful in some technical contexts
Image alt text<img alt="SEO Guide">When an image is a link, the alt text acts as the anchor

HTML example of link text

<p>Learn more in our <a href="https://example.com/seo-guide">SEO guide</a>.</p>

In this case, “SEO guide” is the link text, and it tells both users and search engines what to expect on the linked page.

Best practices for link text

  • Use descriptive, natural-sounding phrases
  • Keep link text relevant to the target page
  • Avoid over-optimization with exact-match keywords
  • Don’t use vague phrases like “click here” or “this page”
  • Make sure all image links have meaningful alt text
  • Maintain consistency in internal links to important pages

In summary, link text (or anchor text) is the visible, clickable part of a hyperlink. It helps search engines understand the topic of the linked page and guides users to relevant content. Writing clear, relevant link text is a simple but powerful way to strengthen your site’s SEO.

