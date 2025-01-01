Link Text

Link text — often called anchor text — is the clickable word or phrase used in a hyperlink. It usually appears underlined and in a different color from the surrounding text, making it easy to identify.

For example, in the sentence “Check out our guide to SEO basics,” the phrase “SEO basics” might be the link text that takes users to another page.

Search engines use link text to understand the context and relevance of the page being linked to. That makes it an important factor in SEO — both for internal links on your site and backlinks from other sites.

Link text is a key signal search engines use to determine:

What the linked page is about

How relevant that page is to a particular topic

What keywords are associated with the link target

Using descriptive, relevant link text can help search engines index your content more accurately and improve its visibility in search results.

There are several types of link text, each with different SEO implications:

Type Example Notes Exact match SEO tips → links to a page about SEO tips Most powerful, but risky if overused (may appear manipulative) Partial match Learn SEO strategies Includes the keyword, but in a broader context Branded Visit Google Uses a brand name — good for credibility Generic Click here , Read more Not informative; avoid using too often Naked URL https://example.com Just the URL itself — useful in some technical contexts Image alt text <img alt="SEO Guide"> When an image is a link, the alt text acts as the anchor

<p>Learn more in our <a href="https://example.com/seo-guide">SEO guide</a>.</p>

In this case, “SEO guide” is the link text, and it tells both users and search engines what to expect on the linked page.

Use descriptive, natural-sounding phrases

Keep link text relevant to the target page

Avoid over-optimization with exact-match keywords

Don’t use vague phrases like “click here” or “this page”

like “click here” or “this page” Make sure all image links have meaningful alt text

Maintain consistency in internal links to important pages

In summary, link text (or anchor text) is the visible, clickable part of a hyperlink. It helps search engines understand the topic of the linked page and guides users to relevant content. Writing clear, relevant link text is a simple but powerful way to strengthen your site’s SEO.