Local Business Schema

Local Business Schema is a type of structured data markup that you can add to your website's code to help search engines understand key details about your business. This includes your name, address, phone number, opening hours, services, and more.

Using Local Business Schema can improve how your business appears in search results — especially for local searches. It can also enhance your visibility in Google Maps, local packs, and rich snippets, helping potential customers find you more easily.

Why Local Business Schema matters for SEO

Adding Local Business Schema to your website helps search engines:

  • Understand that your business is local
  • Display enhanced listings in search results
  • Match your business with local intent queries
  • Show your business details more accurately on platforms like Google Maps

This improves your local SEO, increases visibility, and can bring more foot traffic or phone calls to your business.

Key properties in Local Business Schema

Here are some of the most important fields you can include:

PropertyDescription
@typeDefines the type of business (e.g., LocalBusiness, Restaurant, Dentist)
nameYour business name
addressStructured information like street, city, postcode
telephoneBusiness contact number
openingHoursYour hours of operation
urlYour website URL
priceRangeTypical price range (e.g., "$$")
sameAsLinks to social media profiles

HTML example of Local Business Schema (JSON-LD format)

<script type="application/ld+json">
{
  "@context": "https://schema.org",
  "@type": "LocalBusiness",
  "name": "Sunny Café",
  "address": {
    "@type": "PostalAddress",
    "streetAddress": "123 Main Street",
    "addressLocality": "Hometown",
    "addressRegion": "CA",
    "postalCode": "90210",
    "addressCountry": "US"
  },
  "telephone": "+1-555-123-4567",
  "openingHours": "Mo-Fr 08:00-17:00",
  "url": "https://sunnycafe.com",
  "priceRange": "$$",
  "sameAs": [
    "https://www.facebook.com/sunnycafe",
    "https://www.instagram.com/sunnycafe"
  ]
}
</script>

Best practices for using Local Business Schema

  • Use the JSON-LD format, which is preferred by Google
  • Make sure your structured data matches the visible content on your site
  • Include accurate and up-to-date information
  • Test your markup with Google’s Rich Results Test
  • Include @type values that match your industry (e.g., Dentist, Bakery, Plumber)
  • Use only one LocalBusiness schema per location page

In summary, Local Business Schema helps search engines better understand and present your business in local search results. By implementing it correctly, you can boost your local visibility, improve how your listing appears, and make it easier for nearby customers to find and contact you.

