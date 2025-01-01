Local Business Schema

Local Business Schema is a type of structured data markup that you can add to your website's code to help search engines understand key details about your business. This includes your name, address, phone number, opening hours, services, and more.

Using Local Business Schema can improve how your business appears in search results — especially for local searches. It can also enhance your visibility in Google Maps, local packs, and rich snippets, helping potential customers find you more easily.

Adding Local Business Schema to your website helps search engines:

Understand that your business is local

Display enhanced listings in search results

Match your business with local intent queries

Show your business details more accurately on platforms like Google Maps

This improves your local SEO, increases visibility, and can bring more foot traffic or phone calls to your business.

Here are some of the most important fields you can include:

Property Description @type Defines the type of business (e.g., LocalBusiness , Restaurant , Dentist ) name Your business name address Structured information like street, city, postcode telephone Business contact number openingHours Your hours of operation url Your website URL priceRange Typical price range (e.g., "$$") sameAs Links to social media profiles

<script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "LocalBusiness", "name": "Sunny Café", "address": { "@type": "PostalAddress", "streetAddress": "123 Main Street", "addressLocality": "Hometown", "addressRegion": "CA", "postalCode": "90210", "addressCountry": "US" }, "telephone": "+1-555-123-4567", "openingHours": "Mo-Fr 08:00-17:00", "url": "https://sunnycafe.com", "priceRange": "$$", "sameAs": [ "https://www.facebook.com/sunnycafe", "https://www.instagram.com/sunnycafe" ] } </script>

Use the JSON-LD format , which is preferred by Google

, which is preferred by Google Make sure your structured data matches the visible content on your site

Include accurate and up-to-date information

Test your markup with Google’s Rich Results Test

Include @type values that match your industry (e.g., Dentist , Bakery , Plumber )

values that match your industry (e.g., , , ) Use only one LocalBusiness schema per location page

In summary, Local Business Schema helps search engines better understand and present your business in local search results. By implementing it correctly, you can boost your local visibility, improve how your listing appears, and make it easier for nearby customers to find and contact you.