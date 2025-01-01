Local Business Schema
Local Business Schema is a type of structured data markup that you can add to your website's code to help search engines understand key details about your business. This includes your name, address, phone number, opening hours, services, and more.
Using Local Business Schema can improve how your business appears in search results — especially for local searches. It can also enhance your visibility in Google Maps, local packs, and rich snippets, helping potential customers find you more easily.
Why Local Business Schema matters for SEO
Adding Local Business Schema to your website helps search engines:
- Understand that your business is local
- Display enhanced listings in search results
- Match your business with local intent queries
- Show your business details more accurately on platforms like Google Maps
This improves your local SEO, increases visibility, and can bring more foot traffic or phone calls to your business.
Key properties in Local Business Schema
Here are some of the most important fields you can include:
|Property
|Description
@type
|Defines the type of business (e.g.,
LocalBusiness,
Restaurant,
Dentist)
name
|Your business name
address
|Structured information like street, city, postcode
telephone
|Business contact number
openingHours
|Your hours of operation
url
|Your website URL
priceRange
|Typical price range (e.g., "$$")
sameAs
|Links to social media profiles
HTML example of Local Business Schema (JSON-LD format)
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "https://schema.org",
"@type": "LocalBusiness",
"name": "Sunny Café",
"address": {
"@type": "PostalAddress",
"streetAddress": "123 Main Street",
"addressLocality": "Hometown",
"addressRegion": "CA",
"postalCode": "90210",
"addressCountry": "US"
},
"telephone": "+1-555-123-4567",
"openingHours": "Mo-Fr 08:00-17:00",
"url": "https://sunnycafe.com",
"priceRange": "$$",
"sameAs": [
"https://www.facebook.com/sunnycafe",
"https://www.instagram.com/sunnycafe"
]
}
</script>
Best practices for using Local Business Schema
- Use the JSON-LD format, which is preferred by Google
- Make sure your structured data matches the visible content on your site
- Include accurate and up-to-date information
- Test your markup with Google’s Rich Results Test
- Include
@typevalues that match your industry (e.g.,
Dentist,
Bakery,
Plumber)
- Use only one LocalBusiness schema per location page
In summary, Local Business Schema helps search engines better understand and present your business in local search results. By implementing it correctly, you can boost your local visibility, improve how your listing appears, and make it easier for nearby customers to find and contact you.