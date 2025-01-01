Local Citation

A local citation is any online mention of a local business’s name, address, and phone number — commonly referred to as NAP. These citations often appear in local business directories, websites, apps, and social media platforms.

Local citations help customers find your business and are a key part of local SEO. They signal to search engines like Google that your business is real, active, and relevant to local search queries. The more consistent and accurate your citations are across the web, the more trust you build with both search engines and potential customers.

You’ll commonly find local citations in places like:

Online business directories (e.g., Yelp, Yellow Pages, Foursquare)

Google Business Profile

Facebook business pages

Chamber of Commerce listings

Industry-specific websites (e.g., Healthgrades for doctors)

Map services (e.g., Apple Maps, Bing Maps)

There are two main types of citations:

Type Description Structured Listings on directories with specific fields for name, address, and phone Unstructured Mentions of your business in blog posts, news articles, or social media

Both types can benefit local SEO if the NAP details are consistent and accurate.

<div class="business-citation"> <p>Sunny Café</p> <p>123 Main Street, Hometown, CA 90210</p> <p>(555) 123-4567</p> </div>

Accurate citations can:

Improve your visibility in local search results and map listings

in local search results and map listings Boost credibility with search engines and customers

with search engines and customers Help Google verify your business details

Drive more traffic to your website or physical location

to your website or physical location Support voice search results, which often rely on citation data

Inconsistent or incorrect citations (like a wrong phone number or outdated address) can confuse both users and search engines — which may hurt your rankings.

Make sure your NAP is consistent across all listings

across all listings Start with major platforms: Google, Yelp, Bing, Apple Maps

Use a citation management tool (e.g., Moz Local, Yext, BrightLocal)

Update outdated or duplicate listings

Add extra info where possible: business hours, website, services, photos

Monitor your listings regularly to ensure accuracy

In summary, a local citation is any online mention of your business’s key contact details. Keeping your citations consistent and accurate across the web builds trust, improves your visibility in local search, and helps more customers find you.