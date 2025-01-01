Nofollow

Nofollow is a rel attribute that you can add to a hyperlink to tell search engines not to pass link equity (also known as link juice) to the linked page. This means the link won’t influence the target page’s rankings in search engine results.

Originally introduced by Google in 2005 to combat spammy links (especially in blog comments), the rel="nofollow" tag has become a key SEO tool for controlling how links are treated in both internal and external linking strategies.

There are several reasons to use nofollow links:

To avoid endorsing low-quality or untrusted sites

When linking to user-generated content (like blog comments or forums)

(like blog comments or forums) For paid links or sponsorships (per Google’s guidelines)

(per Google’s guidelines) To reduce the risk of penalties from manipulative linking practices

from manipulative linking practices When you want to reference a source without passing SEO value

<a href="https://example.com" rel="nofollow">External Link</a>

This tells search engines to crawl the link but not pass any ranking value to the destination page.

Attribute Passes Link Equity? Affects SEO of Linked Page? Use Case dofollow (default) ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Linking to relevant, trusted content nofollow ❌ No ❌ No Sponsored content, untrusted sources

Note: You don’t need to specify dofollow — it’s the default behavior for standard <a> links.

Affiliate links and sponsorships (or use rel="sponsored" )

) Comments and forums (or use rel="ugc" for user-generated content)

for user-generated content) Links you don’t fully endorse or trust

Widgets or embedded content from third-party services

Any link where you want to avoid passing SEO value

Be selective — not all outbound links need to be nofollowed

Use rel="nofollow" when required by Google’s policies (especially with paid content)

when required by Google’s policies (especially with paid content) Combine with rel="sponsored" or rel="ugc" where appropriate

or where appropriate Don't overuse — natural linking is still important for SEO

In summary, nofollow is an HTML attribute that tells search engines not to pass SEO value to a linked page. It’s useful for managing risk, following Google’s guidelines, and staying in control of how your site’s links affect others in the SEO ecosystem.