Negative SEO refers to unethical tactics used to harm a competitor’s website rankings in search engines, such as spammy backlinks, content scraping, or fake reviews.

Negative SEO refers to malicious or unethical practices intended to harm a competitor’s search engine rankings. Instead of improving their own site’s SEO, some individuals or businesses try to damage others by using black-hat tactics that violate search engine guidelines.

While negative SEO is relatively rare and search engines like Google are good at detecting it, it’s still a concern for site owners — especially in competitive industries.

Common types of negative SEO

Here are some examples of negative SEO tactics:

TacticDescription
Spammy backlinksCreating thousands of low-quality or irrelevant backlinks to a site
Content scrapingCopying your content and republishing it across other websites
Fake reviewsPosting negative or false reviews on platforms like Google or Yelp
Hacking your siteInjecting malicious code or adding hidden links
Forceful crawling (DoS)Overloading your server to slow down or crash your website
De-indexing attemptsReporting fake copyright claims to remove pages from search results

Why negative SEO is harmful

If successful, negative SEO can:

  • Damage your search rankings
  • Hurt your brand reputation
  • Lower customer trust
  • Result in manual actions or penalties from search engines
  • Require time and resources to fix the damage
<a href="https://spammy-site.com" style="display:none;">Hidden spam link</a>

In this example, a hidden link could be injected into your site’s code by a hacker, which may go unnoticed but hurt your SEO if not removed.

How to protect your site from negative SEO

  • Monitor backlinks regularly with tools like Ahrefs or Google Search Console
  • Disavow suspicious links using Google’s Disavow Tool
  • Keep your CMS and plugins up to date to prevent hacking
  • Set up Google Alerts for your brand and content mentions
  • Use HTTPS and strong passwords to secure your site
  • Monitor your site’s performance for unusual traffic patterns

What to do if you're targeted

  • Identify the type of attack (e.g., bad links, copied content)
  • Report fake reviews to the platform (e.g., Google, Yelp)
  • File a DMCA takedown if your content was stolen
  • Submit a disavow file to Google to ignore toxic backlinks
  • Document everything and, if needed, appeal a manual action in Google Search Console

In summary, negative SEO includes any unethical tactic aimed at sabotaging a website’s rankings. While rare, it can happen — so it’s important to monitor your site’s health, protect your content, and take quick action if anything suspicious appears.

