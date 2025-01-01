NAP

NAP stands for Name, Address, and Phone number. It refers to the core contact information of a local business and plays a major role in local SEO. NAP details appear on your website, business directories, social media profiles, and anywhere else your business is listed online.

Search engines like Google use NAP data to confirm the legitimacy, location, and relevance of your business in local search results. Consistency across all platforms is crucial for building trust and ranking well in local search.

Having consistent NAP information across the web helps:

Build trust with search engines

Avoid confusion for customers

Improve local search rankings

Increase your visibility on Google Maps and in local packs

If your NAP information is inconsistent — for example, your address is written differently on Facebook than on Yelp — it can create doubts about your business’s accuracy and reduce your SEO effectiveness.

Make sure your NAP appears in key places, such as:

Your website footer and contact page

Your Google Business Profile

Local business directories (e.g., Yelp, Bing Places, Apple Maps)

Social media profiles

Structured data (via LocalBusiness schema)

<div class="business-info"> <p>Sunny Café</p> <p>123 Main Street, Hometown, CA 90210</p> <p>(555) 123-4567</p> </div>

This snippet shows how your NAP might appear on a website — clear, readable, and consistent.

Use the exact same format across all platforms

across all platforms Decide on a standard version of your business name and stick to it

Write your address consistently (e.g., "St." vs. "Street")

Keep your Google Business Profile updated with correct NAP info

updated with correct NAP info Use tools like Moz Local or BrightLocal to audit and fix citations

Add LocalBusiness schema markup to help search engines understand your NAP

In summary, NAP (Name, Address, Phone number) is a foundational part of local SEO. By keeping your NAP information consistent and accurate across the web, you help search engines trust your business — and make it easier for customers to find and contact you.