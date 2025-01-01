Mobile-First Indexing

Mobile-first indexing means that Google primarily uses the mobile version of a website’s content for indexing and ranking in search results.

Mobile-First Indexing

Mobile-first indexing is a process where Google uses the mobile version of a website as the primary source for indexing and ranking pages in search results. This means that if your mobile site is missing content that’s available on desktop, Google may not see or rank that content.

Since most users now browse the web on mobile devices, Google shifted its approach to prioritize mobile usability and content. As of 2021, mobile-first indexing applies to all new and existing websites by default.

Why mobile-first indexing matters

With mobile-first indexing:

  • The mobile version of your site becomes the main version in Google’s eyes
  • If your mobile content is incomplete or poorly optimized, your search rankings can suffer
  • Responsive design and mobile usability are now critical to SEO success

Key things Google looks at for mobile-first indexing

Here’s what Google expects from your mobile site:

FactorImportance
Same contentEnsure mobile and desktop versions show the same core content
Structured dataInclude schema markup on both versions of the page
MetadataTitles and meta descriptions should be the same across mobile and desktop
Internal linkingNavigation and internal links should be present on the mobile site
Page performanceMobile speed and usability directly impact rankings

HTML example: Mobile-friendly viewport tag

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">

This tag ensures your site scales properly on mobile devices, a key step in mobile optimization.

Best practices for mobile-first indexing

  • Use responsive design so your site adapts to all screen sizes
  • Make sure your mobile content matches your desktop version
  • Avoid hiding important content on mobile (e.g., behind tabs or accordions)
  • Include the same structured data and metadata on mobile
  • Regularly test your site with Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test
  • Optimize mobile page speed and avoid intrusive pop-ups

In summary, mobile-first indexing means Google primarily looks at your mobile site when deciding how to rank your pages. To stay competitive, your mobile version must offer the same value, structure, and content as your desktop version — or better.

Free SEO Tools

Simple, powerful tools to help you improve your website's SEO performance

SERP Checker

Enter your website and keyword to see where you rank in Google search results.

Try it free →

SEO Checker

Analyze your website's SEO and get actionable tips to improve.

Try it free →

Keyword Rankings

Discover all the keywords your website is already ranking for on Google.

Try it free →