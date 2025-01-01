Meta tags are small pieces of HTML code placed in the <head> section of a webpage. They provide metadata — or information about the page — to search engines and browsers. Meta tags don’t appear on the page itself, but they help control how a page is indexed, displayed, and understood.

Meta tags are important for SEO, social sharing, and accessibility. Some influence how your site appears in search engine results, while others help define content language, author, or viewport settings.

Some meta tags can directly or indirectly affect:

Search visibility (e.g., title and description tags)

(e.g., title and description tags) Crawl behavior (e.g., meta robots)

(e.g., meta robots) Click-through rates (CTR) by improving how your page looks in results

by improving how your page looks in results User experience by ensuring proper mobile display and content sharing

Well-optimized meta tags help search engines understand your content and display it more attractively in search results.

Meta Tag Purpose <title> Sets the page title shown in browser tabs and search engine listings meta description Provides a brief summary for search engines to show in results meta robots Tells search engines whether to index or follow a page meta viewport Controls how the page displays on mobile devices meta charset Sets the character encoding (e.g., UTF-8) meta keywords Deprecated — once used to list target keywords

<title>Beginner's Guide to SEO</title> <meta name="description" content="Learn SEO basics and improve your website traffic with our beginner-friendly guide."> <meta name="robots" content="index, follow"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <meta charset="UTF-8">

Each tag serves a different purpose, from setting how the page appears in SERPs to controlling how it renders on mobile devices.

Always include a unique title and meta description for each page

for each page Use a meta robots tag only when you want to limit indexing or link crawling

only when you want to limit indexing or link crawling Include the viewport tag to ensure your site works on mobile devices

to ensure your site works on mobile devices Avoid using the outdated meta keywords tag

tag Keep metadata consistent with on-page content to avoid confusion

Use tools like Google's Rich Results Test to verify meta implementation

In summary, meta tags are essential HTML elements that help search engines and browsers understand and present your web pages correctly. While some tags affect SEO directly, others improve user experience — making them a key part of a well-optimized website.