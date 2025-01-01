Meta Robots Tag

The meta robots tag is an HTML tag placed in the <head> section of a webpage. It tells search engine crawlers how to treat the page — whether to index it, follow the links on it, or ignore it entirely.

This tag gives website owners more control over their SEO strategy, especially when they want to prevent certain pages from appearing in search results or passing link equity.

Here are the most frequently used values you can assign in a meta robots tag:

Directive What It Does index Allows the page to be indexed in search results (default) noindex Prevents the page from appearing in search results follow Allows search engines to follow links on the page (default) nofollow Prevents search engines from following any links on the page noarchive Prevents search engines from showing a cached version nosnippet Prevents showing a snippet or preview in search results

You can combine multiple directives for more specific control, such as noindex, nofollow .

<meta name="robots" content="noindex, nofollow">

This tells search engines not to index the page and not to follow any links on it.

You might use the meta robots tag in cases like:

Thank you pages or confirmation screens you don’t want indexed

or confirmation screens you don’t want indexed Login or admin pages that should stay private

that should stay private Duplicate content pages to avoid SEO issues

to avoid SEO issues Outdated pages you don’t want appearing in search results

you don’t want appearing in search results Low-value pages like printer-friendly versions or filter URLs

Place the tag in the <head> section of your HTML

section of your HTML Use noindex sparingly — only on pages you truly don’t want shown

sparingly — only on pages you truly don’t want shown Avoid nofollow on internal pages unless absolutely necessary

on internal pages unless absolutely necessary Check your robots tag settings in SEO audits to avoid accidental blocking

Combine with robots.txt and canonical tags for complete control

In summary, the meta robots tag is a useful SEO tool for managing how search engines interact with specific pages on your site. By using it correctly, you can protect sensitive pages, prevent duplicate content issues, and ensure search engines focus on your most important content.