On-Page SEO

On-page SEO (also known as on-site SEO) encompasses all measures that can be taken directly within your website to improve its position in search rankings. This includes optimizing both the content and HTML source code of pages.

Include target keywords naturally

Keep length between 50-60 characters

Make each title unique

Place important keywords at the start

Include brand name when possible

Write compelling, actionable descriptions

Include target keywords naturally

Keep length between 150-160 characters

Make each description unique

Include a call-to-action when appropriate

Use H1 for main title (only one per page)

Structure content hierarchically

Include relevant keywords naturally

Keep headers descriptive and clear

Maintain logical content structure

Create high-quality, original content

Use target keywords naturally

Optimize for user intent

Include relevant internal and external links

Use proper formatting (lists, paragraphs, etc.)

Add engaging multimedia when relevant

Keep URLs short and descriptive

Include target keywords when relevant

Use hyphens to separate words

Avoid unnecessary parameters

Make URLs human-readable

Use descriptive file names

Add relevant alt text

Compress images for fast loading

Choose appropriate file formats

Implement responsive images

Create a logical site structure

Use descriptive anchor text

Link to relevant content

Maintain reasonable link depth

Fix broken links promptly

Ensure responsive design

Test mobile usability

Optimize for mobile speed

Check mobile rendering

Use appropriate font sizes

Minimize HTTP requests

Enable compression

Optimize code

Leverage browser caching

Reduce server response time

Optimize images and media

Implement relevant schema types

Mark up appropriate content

Test implementation

Keep markup up to date

Monitor for errors

Content Quality Write for users first, search engines second

Create comprehensive, valuable content

Update content regularly

Address user intent

Maintain proper keyword density User Experience Ensure easy navigation

Optimize page load speed

Make content scannable

Use clear calls-to-action

Maintain mobile responsiveness Technical Optimization Fix broken links

Implement proper redirects

Use canonical tags when needed

Optimize robots.txt

Create and maintain XML sitemaps

Keyword stuffing

Duplicate content

Poor mobile optimization

Slow page load times

Missing or duplicate meta tags

Broken links

Unoptimized images

Poor content structure

Remember that on-page SEO is an ongoing process. Regular audits and updates are necessary to maintain and improve search engine rankings. Focus on creating value for users while following SEO best practices for the best results.