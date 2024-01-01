Branded Keywords

Branded keywords are search terms that contain a company's brand name, product names, or their variations. These searches indicate high intent and familiarity with your brand, making them valuable for both SEO and conversion optimization.

// Company Name Variations nike nike.com nike website nike official // Product Lines nike air max nike jordan nike running shoes nike sportswear

// Purchase Intent buy nike shoes nike store near me nike discount code nike outlet online // Information Seeking nike size chart nike customer service nike return policy nike tracking order

High conversion rates

Strong purchase intent

Brand loyalty signals

Customer acquisition

Market position

Competitive defense

Revenue generation

Lower competition

Higher CTR

Better quality score

Rich result opportunities

Knowledge panel control

SERP dominance

Local pack presence

<!-- Homepage Title Tag --> < title >Nike | Official Website - Athletic Shoes & Sportswear</ title > <!-- Meta Description --> < meta name = "description" content = "Shop Nike.com for official Nike athletic shoes, apparel, and sports equipment. Get the latest innovations and styles." > <!-- Product Schema --> < script type = "application/ld+json" > { "@context": "https://schema.org/", "@type": "Product", "name": "Nike Air Max 2024", "brand": { "@type": "Brand", "name": "Nike" } } </ script >

<!-- Internal Linking --> < nav class = "brand-navigation" > < a href = "/nike-running" >Nike Running</ a > < a href = "/nike-basketball" >Nike Basketball</ a > < a href = "/nike-training" >Nike Training</ a > < a href = "/nike-sportswear" >Nike Sportswear</ a > </ nav >

// Google Search Console API Example function trackBrandedKeywords () { const brandedTerms = [ 'nike' , 'nike shoes' , 'nike store' , 'nike running' ]; return searchConsole.searchAnalytics. query ({ startDate: '2024-01-01' , endDate: '2024-12-31' , dimensions: [ 'query' ], dimensionFilterGroups: [{ filters: [{ dimension: 'query' , operator: 'contains' , expression: brandedTerms. join ( '|' ) }] }] }); }

// Google Analytics 4 Event Tracking gtag ( 'event' , 'search' , { 'search_term' : 'nike running shoes' , 'search_type' : 'branded' , 'user_intent' : 'purchase' });

Brand story pages

Product showcases

Customer testimonials

Brand values content

Company history

Team profiles

Mission statements

Knowledge panel

Rich snippets

Site links

Local pack

Image results

Video content

Social profiles

Trademark monitoring

Competitor bidding

Brand impersonation

Counterfeit products

Negative content

Review management

Domain squatting

Reseller conflicts

Marketplace listings

Affiliate sites

Price comparison

Review sites

Social mentions

News coverage

Consistent branding

Voice and tone

Style guidelines

Brand terminology

Product naming

Category structure

URL conventions

<!-- Canonical Tags --> < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://www.nike.com/running" /> <!-- Hreflang Tags --> < link rel = "alternate" hreflang = "en-us" href = "https://www.nike.com/us/running" /> < link rel = "alternate" hreflang = "en-gb" href = "https://www.nike.com/gb/running" />

Brand CTR

Conversion rate

Market share

Share of voice

Brand sentiment

Search visibility

Revenue impact

SERP ownership

Brand mentions

Social presence

Review ratings

Market position

Share of search

Customer loyalty

# Protect Brand Assets User-agent: * Disallow: /brand-assets/ Disallow: /internal/ Disallow: /trademark/ # Allow Brand Guidelines Allow: /brand-guidelines/public/

<!-- Organization Schema --> < script type = "application/ld+json" > { "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Organization", "name": "Brand Name", "alternateName": ["Brand Nickname", "Common Misspelling"], "url": "https://www.example.com", "logo": "https://www.example.com/logo.png", "sameAs": [ "https://www.facebook.com/brand", "https://www.twitter.com/brand", "https://www.linkedin.com/company/brand" ] } </ script >

Remember that branded keywords are often your most valuable search terms. They indicate high intent and familiarity with your brand, typically leading to better conversion rates. Focus on protecting and optimizing your branded search presence while maintaining consistent brand messaging across all channels.