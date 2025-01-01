People Also Ask
“People Also Ask” (PAA) is a feature in Google’s search results that displays a box containing related questions and quick answers that users frequently search for. These boxes are often shown near the top of the search engine results page (SERP) and expand when clicked to reveal brief answers pulled from web content — typically in a featured snippet format.
Each time a user clicks a question, more related questions may appear below, creating an expanding list of search intents related to the original query.
Why “People Also Ask” matters for SEO
The PAA box is a valuable opportunity for increasing visibility and traffic. If your content is featured as an answer in a PAA result, it can:
- Boost brand visibility at the top of the SERP
- Generate additional organic traffic
- Improve authority by answering questions clearly
- Target long-tail keywords and related search intents
Even if you’re not ranking in the top 3 results, getting featured in a PAA box can help you leapfrog higher-ranking sites in terms of visibility.
How Google selects PAA content
Google pulls PAA answers from pages that:
- Clearly answer specific questions
- Use structured formatting (e.g., headings, lists, or short paragraphs)
- Are relevant and trustworthy
- Follow SEO best practices (fast loading, mobile-friendly, etc.)
- Include question-based headings (like H2s or H3s) that match search intent
HTML example: Using headings to target PAA
<h2>What is on-page SEO?</h2>
<p>On-page SEO is the process of optimizing individual web pages to improve their visibility in search engines and attract more relevant traffic.</p>
Using question-based headings and direct answers like this increases your chances of appearing in a PAA result.
Best practices to optimize for People Also Ask
- Research commonly asked questions in your niche using tools like AnswerThePublic, AlsoAsked, or SEMrush
- Structure content with clear Q&A format
- Use semantic HTML like
<h2>or
<h3>for questions
- Answer the question immediately and concisely, ideally in 40–60 words
- Expand on the topic after the initial answer to give depth
- Ensure your site is mobile-friendly, fast-loading, and well-structured
In summary, People Also Ask is a powerful SERP feature that displays user-generated questions and brief answers. By structuring your content to directly address common questions, you increase your chances of appearing in these boxes — gaining extra visibility and traffic without needing to rank #1.