People Also Ask

“People Also Ask” (PAA) is a feature in Google’s search results that displays a box containing related questions and quick answers that users frequently search for. These boxes are often shown near the top of the search engine results page (SERP) and expand when clicked to reveal brief answers pulled from web content — typically in a featured snippet format.

Each time a user clicks a question, more related questions may appear below, creating an expanding list of search intents related to the original query.

The PAA box is a valuable opportunity for increasing visibility and traffic. If your content is featured as an answer in a PAA result, it can:

Boost brand visibility at the top of the SERP

at the top of the SERP Generate additional organic traffic

Improve authority by answering questions clearly

by answering questions clearly Target long-tail keywords and related search intents

Even if you’re not ranking in the top 3 results, getting featured in a PAA box can help you leapfrog higher-ranking sites in terms of visibility.

Google pulls PAA answers from pages that:

Clearly answer specific questions

Use structured formatting (e.g., headings, lists, or short paragraphs)

(e.g., headings, lists, or short paragraphs) Are relevant and trustworthy

Follow SEO best practices (fast loading, mobile-friendly, etc.)

Include question-based headings (like H2s or H3s) that match search intent

<h2>What is on-page SEO?</h2> <p>On-page SEO is the process of optimizing individual web pages to improve their visibility in search engines and attract more relevant traffic.</p>

Using question-based headings and direct answers like this increases your chances of appearing in a PAA result.

Research commonly asked questions in your niche using tools like AnswerThePublic, AlsoAsked, or SEMrush

, , or Structure content with clear Q&A format

Use semantic HTML like <h2> or <h3> for questions

Answer the question immediately and concisely, ideally in 40–60 words

, ideally in 40–60 words Expand on the topic after the initial answer to give depth

Ensure your site is mobile-friendly, fast-loading, and well-structured

In summary, People Also Ask is a powerful SERP feature that displays user-generated questions and brief answers. By structuring your content to directly address common questions, you increase your chances of appearing in these boxes — gaining extra visibility and traffic without needing to rank #1.