A primary keyword is the main search term you want a specific webpage to rank for in search engine results. It represents the core topic of the page and is typically the word or phrase that best matches what your target audience is searching for.

Choosing the right primary keyword is essential to any SEO strategy. It influences how you write your content, structure your headings, optimize your metadata, and attract relevant traffic from search engines.

Using a clear, relevant primary keyword helps:

Align your content with user intent

Signal to search engines what the page is about

Improve rankings for the target query

Organize your site structure around specific topics

Prevent keyword cannibalization across your site

Each page should focus on one primary keyword to avoid confusion — for both users and search engines.

Here are factors to consider when selecting a primary keyword:

Factor What to Look For Search volume Is it searched often enough to drive traffic? Relevance Does it match your content and what your audience is looking for? Competition Can you realistically rank for it given your domain strength? Intent Is the user likely looking to buy, learn, or find something specific? Specificity Is it too broad (e.g., “shoes”) or well-targeted (e.g., “men’s running shoes”)?

<h1>How to Start a Small Business</h1> <p>Starting a small business can be exciting and challenging. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to launch your first company.</p>

In this example, the primary keyword is “how to start a small business” — it appears in the H1 tag and guides the focus of the page.

Include the primary keyword in your title tag, H1, and URL

Use it naturally in the first 100 words of your content

Add it to your meta description to increase CTR

Avoid keyword stuffing — use variations and related terms (LSI keywords)

Ensure the entire page supports the topic, not just the keyword

Focus on providing value that satisfies the intent behind the keyword

In summary, a primary keyword is the main term you want a page to rank for in search results. Choosing and optimizing for it strategically helps guide your content, improve visibility, and attract the right audience to your site.