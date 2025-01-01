E-A-T in SEO

E-A-T stands for Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. It's a crucial concept in Google's Search Quality Rater Guidelines and plays a significant role in how Google evaluates content quality, especially for YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) topics.

Demonstrates knowledge depth

Shows relevant qualifications

Displays practical experience

Exhibits subject matter mastery

Provides accurate information

Industry recognition

Professional credentials

Citations from others

Media mentions

Speaking engagements

Published works

Accurate information

Transparent practices

Clear policies

Secure website

Professional presentation

Regular updates

Quality signal for Google

Affects YMYL pages more

Influences content evaluation

Impacts user trust signals

Affects overall site authority

Builds credibility

Increases engagement

Improves conversion rates

Reduces bounce rates

Encourages return visits

Use expert authors

Cite reliable sources

Keep content updated

Provide comprehensive coverage

Include author bios

Link to authoritative sources

Maintain accuracy

Show editorial standards

Clear about page

Author biographies

Contact information

Privacy policy

Terms of service

Editorial guidelines

Correction policies

References and citations

Secure website (HTTPS)

Clear navigation

Mobile optimization

Fast loading speeds

Proper structured data

Clean user interface

Accessible design

Financial advice

Medical information

Legal guidance

Safety instructions

Major life decisions

Requires highest E-A-T standards

Product descriptions

Service information

Company background

Customer service policies

Return policies

Shipping information

Educational content

How-to guides

Industry news

Research findings

Analysis and opinion

General information

Create in-depth content

Use expert writers

Fact-check information

Update regularly

Cite sources

Address user needs

Provide unique insights

Detailed author bios

Professional credentials

Industry experience

Published works

Speaking engagements

Social proof

Professional affiliations

Professional design

Clear policies

Contact information

Physical address

Customer reviews

Industry certifications

Security measures

Content accuracy

Author credentials

Citation quality

User feedback

Industry changes

Competitor analysis

Update content

Enhance author profiles

Add trust signals

Improve citations

Strengthen policies

Build authority

Engage with community

Content Issues Outdated information

Missing citations

Unclear authorship

Thin content

Poor fact-checking Credibility Problems Missing author bios

Unclear expertise

Hidden company information

Poor reputation management

Lack of transparency Trust Signals Missing contact information

Unclear policies

Poor security

Broken links

Inconsistent information

Remember that E-A-T is not a direct ranking factor but rather a concept that encompasses many aspects of what makes a website and its content valuable to users. Focus on building genuine expertise, authority, and trust through quality content and transparent practices.