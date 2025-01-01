Long-tail Keyword

A long-tail keyword is a specific, longer search phrase — usually containing three or more words — that targets a narrower audience. These keywords are more detailed than broad or single-word keywords and are often used by people who are closer to making a decision or purchase.

For example:

Broad keyword : "shoes"

: "shoes" Long-tail keyword: "women’s waterproof hiking boots size 7"

Long-tail keywords may attract fewer searches, but they tend to have lower competition, higher relevance, and better conversion rates.

Long-tail keywords are essential because they:

Target more qualified traffic — the searcher is looking for something specific

— the searcher is looking for something specific Are easier to rank for due to less competition

due to less competition Often reflect buyer intent , leading to more conversions

, leading to more conversions Help your site appear for voice searches and question-based queries

and question-based queries Allow smaller sites to compete with larger brands by focusing on niche topics

Topic Broad Keyword Long-tail Keyword Shoes running shoes best running shoes for flat feet men Recipes pasta recipe easy gluten-free pasta recipe for beginners Tech support laptop won’t start how to fix a Dell laptop that won’t turn on Fitness home workouts 20-minute home workout without equipment for beginners

<h1>Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet Men – 2024 Guide</h1> <p>If you have flat feet and love running, finding the right shoes is crucial. Here’s our top picks for the year.</p>

In this example, the long-tail keyword “best running shoes for flat feet men” is used in the heading, helping improve the page’s relevance for that specific query.

Include them naturally in your titles, headers, and body content

Target user intent — think about what people are really searching for

— think about what people are really searching for Use long-tail variations in blog posts, FAQs, and product descriptions

Combine them with local keywords for geo-targeted traffic

for geo-targeted traffic Use tools like Google Autocomplete, AnswerThePublic, or Ubersuggest to find ideas

In summary, long-tail keywords are longer, more specific search phrases that help you reach people who know exactly what they want. They may have lower search volume, but they offer higher intent and better chances of ranking — making them a smart and effective part of any SEO strategy.