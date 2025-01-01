SEO

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. It’s the practice of improving your website so that it ranks higher in search engine results, like those on Google, Bing, or Yahoo. The goal of SEO is to increase organic traffic — the visitors who find your site through unpaid search results.

In simple terms, SEO helps your website show up when people search for topics related to your business.

For example, if you run a bakery in New York, good SEO can help your site appear when someone searches “best bakery in NYC.”

SEO is important because:

Most people click on the first few search results

It brings in free, ongoing traffic

It helps build credibility and trust

It’s essential for local businesses and online stores

It improves your user experience by making your website faster, clearer, and easier to navigate

SEO covers a few different areas. Here are the main types:

Type of SEO What it focuses on On-page SEO Optimizing your content and HTML elements like titles, headings, and keywords Off-page SEO Building backlinks and external signals that increase your website’s authority Technical SEO Making sure your site is easy for search engines to crawl, index, and load quickly

Here are some basic things people do to improve SEO:

Use keywords that people search for in your titles and content

Write helpful, high-quality content

Get links from other reputable websites

Make sure your website loads fast

Optimize for mobile devices

Use descriptive title tags and meta descriptions

<title>Best Bakery in NYC | Sweet Crumbs</title>

This tag appears in the browser tab and tells both users and search engines what the page is about. Including keywords like “Best Bakery in NYC” can help improve search rankings.

SEO is not instant. It often takes weeks or months to see significant results, especially if your site is new. But the long-term benefits can be powerful and sustainable.

In summary, SEO is all about making your website more visible on search engines like Google. It includes optimizing your content, getting backlinks, and ensuring your site works smoothly. When done right, SEO brings more visitors to your site — without paying for ads.