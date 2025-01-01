Seed Keywords

Seed keywords are the starting point of your keyword research. These are the basic, broad terms that describe your product, service, industry, or topic. Think of them as the foundation you build on when you’re trying to discover more detailed or niche search queries your audience might use.

For example, if you run a fitness blog, seed keywords might include:

fitness

workouts

weight loss

strength training

You then use these terms in keyword tools to find long-tail keywords like "home workouts for beginners" or "strength training for women over 40."

Seed keywords are essential because they:

Guide your research : They help you brainstorm and discover more specific keywords.

: They help you brainstorm and discover more specific keywords. Reveal search intent : Starting with a seed keyword lets you explore what people are really searching for.

: Starting with a seed keyword lets you explore what people are really searching for. Help with content planning : They’re the base terms you can turn into topics for blog posts, landing pages, or product descriptions.

: They’re the base terms you can turn into topics for blog posts, landing pages, or product descriptions. Improve your SEO strategy: By expanding from seed keywords, you can uncover high-volume and low-competition keywords.

Start by thinking about:

What your business is about

(e.g., "coffee," "plumbing," "online courses")

(e.g., "coffee," "plumbing," "online courses") What your customers search for

(e.g., "buy shoes online," "best coffee beans")

(e.g., "buy shoes online," "best coffee beans") What problems you solve

(e.g., "how to fix a leaky faucet")

Other ways to generate seed keywords:

Look at your website categories

Check competitor websites

Ask your sales or support teams what customers ask

Use your own product names or services

You can enter seed keywords into tools like:

Tool What it does Google Keyword Planner Expands your seed into related keyword ideas and volume Ahrefs / SEMrush / Ubersuggest Shows related terms, keyword difficulty, and trends Google Search / Autocomplete Shows what real users are typing Answer the Public Generates question-based queries from your seed keyword

Let’s say your seed keyword is:

coffee

Put "coffee" into a keyword tool, and it might give you suggestions like:

best coffee beans for espresso

how to brew coffee without a machine

coffee benefits for health

Now you’ve taken a broad term and turned it into actionable content ideas.

In summary, seed keywords are the simple, broad words you start with during keyword research. They help you explore more specific keyword opportunities and guide your SEO content strategy. Start with what you know, and use tools to go deeper into what your audience is really searching for.