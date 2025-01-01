Seed Keywords
Seed keywords are the starting point of your keyword research. These are the basic, broad terms that describe your product, service, industry, or topic. Think of them as the foundation you build on when you’re trying to discover more detailed or niche search queries your audience might use.
For example, if you run a fitness blog, seed keywords might include:
- fitness
- workouts
- weight loss
- strength training
You then use these terms in keyword tools to find long-tail keywords like "home workouts for beginners" or "strength training for women over 40."
Why seed keywords matter
Seed keywords are essential because they:
- Guide your research: They help you brainstorm and discover more specific keywords.
- Reveal search intent: Starting with a seed keyword lets you explore what people are really searching for.
- Help with content planning: They’re the base terms you can turn into topics for blog posts, landing pages, or product descriptions.
- Improve your SEO strategy: By expanding from seed keywords, you can uncover high-volume and low-competition keywords.
How to find good seed keywords
Start by thinking about:
- What your business is about
(e.g., "coffee," "plumbing," "online courses")
- What your customers search for
(e.g., "buy shoes online," "best coffee beans")
- What problems you solve
(e.g., "how to fix a leaky faucet")
Other ways to generate seed keywords:
- Look at your website categories
- Check competitor websites
- Ask your sales or support teams what customers ask
- Use your own product names or services
Using seed keywords in research tools
You can enter seed keywords into tools like:
|Tool
|What it does
|Google Keyword Planner
|Expands your seed into related keyword ideas and volume
|Ahrefs / SEMrush / Ubersuggest
|Shows related terms, keyword difficulty, and trends
|Google Search / Autocomplete
|Shows what real users are typing
|Answer the Public
|Generates question-based queries from your seed keyword
Example
Let’s say your seed keyword is:
coffee
Put "coffee" into a keyword tool, and it might give you suggestions like:
- best coffee beans for espresso
- how to brew coffee without a machine
- coffee benefits for health
Now you’ve taken a broad term and turned it into actionable content ideas.
In summary, seed keywords are the simple, broad words you start with during keyword research. They help you explore more specific keyword opportunities and guide your SEO content strategy. Start with what you know, and use tools to go deeper into what your audience is really searching for.