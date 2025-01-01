Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) is a security protocol that encrypts the connection between a web browser and a web server, making sure that any data exchanged stays private and secure.

Even though SSL has technically been replaced by an updated protocol called TLS (Transport Layer Security), the term “SSL” is still commonly used to refer to both technologies.

You’ll know a site uses SSL when you see “https://” at the beginning of its URL and a padlock icon in your browser’s address bar.

SSL isn’t just about security — it also plays a critical role in SEO. Here’s why:

Google uses HTTPS as a ranking signal — secure sites get a slight SEO boost.

— secure sites get a slight SEO boost. Browsers like Chrome warn users when a site isn’t secure , which can hurt trust and lead to higher bounce rates.

, which can hurt trust and lead to higher bounce rates. Secure sites are seen as more credible and trustworthy, both by users and search engines.

If your website still uses http://, it's time to update — both for your visitors and your search performance.

Encrypts data like passwords, credit card numbers, and form submissions.

like passwords, credit card numbers, and form submissions. Protects user privacy by preventing third parties from intercepting traffic.

by preventing third parties from intercepting traffic. Builds trust by showing users your site is secure.

Get an SSL certificate from a trusted Certificate Authority (CA). Install it on your web server (many hosts do this for free). Redirect HTTP to HTTPS to make sure all visitors use the secure version of your site. Update internal links and canonical tags to use the HTTPS version.

<a href="https://yourwebsite.com">Visit our secure site</a>

This HTML anchor tag links to the secure, SSL-enabled version of a website. It’s the standard format for linking to HTTPS pages.

Type Best for Features DV (Domain Validation) Small websites Basic encryption, fast issuance OV (Organization Validation) Businesses Includes company details in the certificate EV (Extended Validation) High-trust sites Shows green address bar or company name

You can verify SSL is active by:

Visiting your website and looking for https:// and a padlock icon

and a padlock icon Using tools like SSL Labs

Checking your browser’s site information panel

In summary, SSL (or more accurately, TLS) keeps your website’s data secure and private. It's also an important part of SEO, improving trust with users and giving your site a small ranking boost. If your website doesn’t use HTTPS yet, upgrading is a must for both security and visibility.