Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) is a standard security technology that encrypts data between a user's browser and a website server. It ensures safe, private communication and is essential for website trust and SEO.

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) is a security protocol that encrypts the connection between a web browser and a web server, making sure that any data exchanged stays private and secure.

Even though SSL has technically been replaced by an updated protocol called TLS (Transport Layer Security), the term “SSL” is still commonly used to refer to both technologies.

You’ll know a site uses SSL when you see “https://” at the beginning of its URL and a padlock icon in your browser’s address bar.

Why SSL is important for SEO

SSL isn’t just about security — it also plays a critical role in SEO. Here’s why:

  • Google uses HTTPS as a ranking signal — secure sites get a slight SEO boost.
  • Browsers like Chrome warn users when a site isn’t secure, which can hurt trust and lead to higher bounce rates.
  • Secure sites are seen as more credible and trustworthy, both by users and search engines.

If your website still uses http://, it's time to update — both for your visitors and your search performance.

What SSL does

  • Encrypts data like passwords, credit card numbers, and form submissions.
  • Protects user privacy by preventing third parties from intercepting traffic.
  • Builds trust by showing users your site is secure.

How to get SSL for your website

  1. Get an SSL certificate from a trusted Certificate Authority (CA).
  2. Install it on your web server (many hosts do this for free).
  3. Redirect HTTP to HTTPS to make sure all visitors use the secure version of your site.
  4. Update internal links and canonical tags to use the HTTPS version.
<a href="https://yourwebsite.com">Visit our secure site</a>

This HTML anchor tag links to the secure, SSL-enabled version of a website. It’s the standard format for linking to HTTPS pages.

Common types of SSL certificates

TypeBest forFeatures
DV (Domain Validation)Small websitesBasic encryption, fast issuance
OV (Organization Validation)BusinessesIncludes company details in the certificate
EV (Extended Validation)High-trust sitesShows green address bar or company name

Checking if your site has SSL

You can verify SSL is active by:

  • Visiting your website and looking for https:// and a padlock icon
  • Using tools like SSL Labs
  • Checking your browser’s site information panel

In summary, SSL (or more accurately, TLS) keeps your website’s data secure and private. It's also an important part of SEO, improving trust with users and giving your site a small ranking boost. If your website doesn’t use HTTPS yet, upgrading is a must for both security and visibility.

