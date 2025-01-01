Secondary Keywords

Secondary keywords are the supporting terms or phrases that relate to your primary keyword. They help search engines understand the broader context of your content and can improve your chances of ranking for multiple related search queries.

While your primary keyword is the main focus of the page, secondary keywords support it by covering synonyms, variations, subtopics, and long-tail keywords that your audience might also search for.

Incorporating secondary keywords into your content helps:

Expand your search visibility across multiple related terms

across multiple related terms Improve the depth and quality of your content

of your content Match a wider range of user intent

Reduce the risk of keyword stuffing by using natural variations

by using natural variations Support topic authority and semantic relevance

Search engines look for well-rounded content that thoroughly addresses a topic — and secondary keywords play a big role in that.

Primary Keyword Secondary Keywords running shoes best running shoes for flat feet, trail running sneakers email marketing email automation tools, email list segmentation digital nomad lifestyle remote work tips, coworking spaces abroad, travel insurance

<h1>Best Running Shoes for Beginners</h1> <p>Whether you're looking for cushioned support, shoes for flat feet, or affordable options for daily training, we've got you covered.</p>

In this example, "shoes for flat feet" and "affordable options" are secondary keywords that support the main topic.

Use keyword research tools to find relevant variations and subtopics

Include secondary keywords in headings, subheadings, and body text

Use them naturally — don’t force them into content

— don’t force them into content Create comprehensive content that addresses the main topic from multiple angles

that addresses the main topic from multiple angles Avoid over-optimization — quality and clarity matter more than keyword density

Consider user intent behind each variation

In summary, secondary keywords are essential for enriching your content and expanding your reach in search.