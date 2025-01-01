Search Volume

Search volume refers to the number of times a specific keyword or phrase is searched for in a given period, typically measured monthly. It helps marketers gauge keyword popularity and potential traffic.

Search Volume

Search volume is an SEO metric that shows how often a specific keyword or phrase is searched for within a set period, usually measured as monthly average searches. It gives you an idea of a keyword’s popularity and demand, helping you prioritize which terms to target in your SEO or PPC campaigns.

For example, if the keyword “best coffee makers” has a search volume of 12,000/month, that means people type it into a search engine roughly 12,000 times every month.

Why search volume matters

Search volume is important because it helps:

  • Identify high-traffic keyword opportunities
  • Measure interest and demand for a topic
  • Estimate the potential return of targeting a keyword
  • Balance between search volume and keyword difficulty
  • Avoid wasting effort on terms that no one is searching for

It’s a key part of keyword research and content planning.

How search volume is calculated

Search volume is based on historical data, typically provided by tools like:

  • Google Keyword Planner
  • Ahrefs
  • SEMrush
  • Ubersuggest
  • Moz Keyword Explorer

Keep in mind:

  • Volumes are often averaged monthly, not exact
  • Data may vary by location and language
  • Tools may show ranges instead of precise numbers (e.g., 1k–10k)
  • Trends can affect volume (seasonal spikes, news, etc.)

Search volume vs. traffic potential

MetricWhat It Measures
Search volumeNumber of times a keyword is searched
Traffic potentialTotal expected visits if your page ranks for that keyword and related terms

A keyword with low volume but high intent may still drive valuable conversions.

HTML example: Content targeting a high-volume keyword

<h1>Best Coffee Makers for 2024</h1>
<p>Looking for a new coffee machine? We've reviewed the top-rated models based on price, features, and brewing performance.</p>

This content targets a keyword with strong monthly search volume, aiming to capture search-driven traffic.

Best practices for using search volume in SEO

  • Combine search volume with intent and competition data
  • Don’t chase high-volume terms blindly — focus on relevance and value
  • Include long-tail variations to broaden your reach
  • Consider seasonal trends and how search volume changes over time
  • Use tools like Google Trends to complement volume metrics with real-time interest

In summary, search volume tells you how often people are searching for a particular keyword. It’s a critical piece of keyword research that, when used wisely, helps you target topics that attract the right audience and grow your organic traffic

Free SEO Tools

Simple, powerful tools to help you improve your website's SEO performance

SERP Checker

Enter your website and keyword to see where you rank in Google search results.

Try it free →

SEO Checker

Analyze your website's SEO and get actionable tips to improve.

Try it free →

Keyword Rankings

Discover all the keywords your website is already ranking for on Google.

Try it free →