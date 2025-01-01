SEO Audit

An SEO audit is a comprehensive checkup of your website’s search engine health. Just like a car needs a regular inspection to run smoothly, your website needs an audit to make sure it's optimized for Google and other search engines.

The goal of an SEO audit is to find and fix issues that might be stopping your site from ranking well in search results. This can include technical problems, content issues, or weaknesses in your link profile.

Running an SEO audit helps you:

Understand why your site isn't ranking as high as it should

Fix errors that are blocking search engine crawlers

Improve page speed and user experience

Identify content gaps or keyword opportunities

Stay competitive with others in your industry

Even if your site is already doing well, regular audits help you stay ahead of changes in Google’s algorithm.

Here are some common areas included in a basic SEO audit:

Area What it checks for Technical SEO Site speed, mobile-friendliness, crawlability, HTTPS, broken links On-page SEO Titles, headings, meta descriptions, keyword usage, duplicate content Off-page SEO Backlink quality, anchor text, spammy links Content quality Relevance, structure, freshness, and value of your pages Indexing & crawling Which pages are indexed, sitemap setup, robots.txt file

You don’t have to do everything manually. Here are a few tools that help:

Google Search Console – shows indexing issues and site performance

Screaming Frog – crawls your site to find technical errors

Ahrefs / SEMrush / Moz – offer in-depth audits for backlinks and on-page SEO

PageSpeed Insights – analyzes loading speed and performance

– analyzes loading speed and performance That’s Rank! – a beginner-friendly tool to check rankings and SEO health

<meta name="description" content="">

If the meta description is empty, search engines might fill it in with random content — or skip it entirely. An SEO audit would flag this and suggest adding a clear, keyword-rich description.

For small sites: Every 6–12 months

For active or large sites: Every 3–6 months

After major website changes, such as a redesign or domain switch

, such as a redesign or domain switch When you see a sudden drop in traffic or rankings

In summary, an SEO audit helps you identify and fix issues that may be hurting your site’s visibility in search results. It’s a must-do step for anyone who wants to grow their traffic, improve their website, and stay competitive online.