Share of Voice

Share of Voice (SOV) is a marketing metric used to measure how much of the total visibility or conversation in your market or industry is driven by your brand. It shows how your brand compares to competitors in terms of advertising, content, and overall market presence.

In simple terms, if your brand is mentioned more than your competitors, you have a higher share of voice.

Brand visibility : The more you dominate the conversation, the more likely consumers are to recognize and remember your brand.

Market competitiveness : Knowing your SOV helps you understand if you're leading your industry or if competitors are overtaking you.

Impact on sales : A higher SOV can translate into greater brand awareness , which can ultimately drive more sales and influence customer behavior .

Media planning: It helps marketers decide where to allocate resources for the highest return on investment (ROI).

SOV can be measured in a few different ways, depending on what you're tracking:

Method What it measures Advertising The percentage of total ad spend within a market that your brand controls Social Media The volume of social media mentions or engagement compared to competitors Search Engine Visibility The proportion of search results (organic and paid) that lead to your brand Media Coverage The percentage of articles or news stories that mention your brand versus competitors

If there are 1,000 posts about a particular topic on Twitter and 400 of those posts mention your brand, your SOV on that topic would be 40%.

In this example, your brand has captured 40% of the overall conversation.

Increase brand mentions by actively engaging on social media.

Invest in advertising to increase visibility.

Create shareable content that attracts attention and drives conversations.

Partner with influencers to reach new audiences.

Monitor competitors to see where you can improve or differentiate.

In summary, Share of Voice is a key metric that helps businesses understand their visibility and presence in a competitive market. The more of the conversation you control, the better your brand is positioned to succeed in reaching customers and driving sales.