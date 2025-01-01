Keywords

Keywords are the words or phrases that people type into search engines like Google to find information, products, or services. In the world of SEO (Search Engine Optimization), keywords are essential because they help search engines understand what your content is about and match it with relevant search queries.

Choosing and using the right keywords can make the difference between your content being discovered or buried in search results.

There are several types of keywords based on their structure and intent:

Short-tail keywords (broad):

Example: shoes

High search volume, but also high competition and less specific.

Example: best running shoes for flat feet

Lower volume, but more targeted and easier to rank for.

Informational – User is looking for information.

Example: how to tie a tie

Example: Nike official site

Example: buy noise cancelling headphones

Improve visibility – Helps search engines understand your content and rank it for relevant queries.

– Right keywords attract users who are most likely to engage with your content or convert. Guide content creation – Knowing what your audience is searching for helps you create valuable, on-topic content.

To optimize a page for a keyword, place it in:

Page title ( <title> )

) URL

Meta description

<h1> and subheadings

and subheadings First 100 words of content

Image alt text (if applicable)

Internal and external anchor text

Use naturally – Don’t force keywords; write for humans first.

Use keyword research tools like:

Google Keyword Planner (free with a Google Ads account)

, , or Ubersuggest

AnswerThePublic

Google Search suggestions and "People also ask"

In summary, keywords are the foundation of SEO. They connect your content to what people are searching for, making them essential for driving organic traffic, improving visibility, and creating content that answers real questions.