Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP)

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is an open-source framework developed by Google in collaboration with other platforms to create lightning-fast mobile web pages. AMP achieves this through a stripped-down version of HTML and specific optimization requirements.

Faster page loading

Lower bounce rates

Improved user engagement

Better mobile experience

Reduced data usage

Instant loading in search

Enhanced visibility

Mobile-first indexing

Search result highlighting

Rich result eligibility

Improved Core Web Vitals

Better user signals

Mobile optimization

<! doctype html > < html amp > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < script async src = "https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.js" ></ script > < title >Hello AMP World</ title > < link rel = "canonical" href = "original-article.html" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1,minimum-scale=1" > < style amp-boilerplate > body { -webkit-animation :-amp-start 8 s steps ( 1 , end ) 0 s 1 normal both ; -moz-animation :-amp-start 8 s steps ( 1 , end ) 0 s 1 normal both ; -ms-animation :-amp-start 8 s steps ( 1 , end ) 0 s 1 normal both ; animation :-amp-start 8 s steps ( 1 , end ) 0 s 1 normal both } @-webkit-keyframes -amp-start { from { visibility : hidden } to { visibility : visible }} @-moz-keyframes -amp-start { from { visibility : hidden } to { visibility : visible }} @-ms-keyframes -amp-start { from { visibility : hidden } to { visibility : visible }} @-o-keyframes -amp-start { from { visibility : hidden } to { visibility : visible }} @keyframes -amp-start { from { visibility : hidden } to { visibility : visible }}</ style > < noscript >< style amp-boilerplate > body { -webkit-animation : none ; -moz-animation : none ; -ms-animation : none ; animation : none }</ style ></ noscript > </ head > < body > < h1 >Hello AMP World</ h1 > </ body > </ html >

<!-- AMP Image --> < amp-img src = "image.jpg" width = "600" height = "400" layout = "responsive" alt = "AMP Image" > </ amp-img > <!-- AMP Carousel --> < amp-carousel width = "600" height = "400" layout = "responsive" type = "slides" > < amp-img src = "image1.jpg" width = "600" height = "400" ></ amp-img > < amp-img src = "image2.jpg" width = "600" height = "400" ></ amp-img > </ amp-carousel >

Valid AMP HTML

Streamlined CSS

Managed resource loading

No user-written JavaScript

Prioritized content loading

Size-defined resources

AMP-specific components

Create AMP version

Validate AMP pages

Link canonical pages

Test performance

Monitor analytics

Optimize content

Regular updates

Prioritize mobile content

Optimize images

Use AMP components

Minimize CSS

Follow AMP rules

Test regularly

Monitor performance

<!-- Analytics Implementation --> < amp-analytics type = "googleanalytics" > < script type = "application/json" > { "vars": { "account": "UA-XXXXX-Y" }, "triggers": { "trackPageview": { "on": "visible", "request": "pageview" } } } </ script > </ amp-analytics > <!-- AMP Form --> < amp-form method = "post" action-xhr = "/submit" target = "_top" > < input type = "text" name = "search" required > < input type = "submit" value = "Search" > </ amp-form >

Limited JavaScript

Restricted CSS

Component constraints

Layout requirements

Resource management

Validation errors

Testing complexity

Feature restrictions

Design constraints

Form handling

Interactive elements

Third-party content

Advertisement limits

Media restrictions

AMP Validator

Chrome DevTools

AMP Test Tool

Search Console

Web Vitals tools

Performance monitors

Debug viewers

AMP Test

Mobile-Friendly Test

Page Speed Insights

Rich Results Test

Structure Data Test

Mobile Usability Test

Analytics tools

Loading speed

User engagement

Bounce rates

Time on page

Conversion rates

Mobile usability

Search visibility

<!-- Google Analytics --> < amp-analytics type = "googleanalytics" > < script type = "application/json" > { "requests": { "pageview": "https://analytics.google.com/collect?v=1&tid=${trackingId}&t=pageview&cid=${clientId}&dp=${canonicalPath}" }, "triggers": { "trackPageview": { "on": "visible", "request": "pageview" } } } </ script > </ amp-analytics >

Visual storytelling

Immersive content

Mobile-first design

Rich media support

Analytics integration

Monetization options

Brand engagement

Core Web Vitals

Mobile-first indexing

Progressive enhancement

Feature development

Platform integration

Performance updates

Standard alignment

Remember that while AMP can significantly improve mobile performance, it requires careful consideration of its limitations and ongoing maintenance to ensure optimal results. Regular testing and monitoring are essential for maintaining AMP compliance and performance benefits.