Ad Impressions

Ad impressions refer to the number of times an advertisement is displayed on a user’s screen. Each time an ad appears on a webpage or inside an app, it counts as one impression — regardless of whether the user actually clicks on it or even notices it.

This metric is widely used in digital advertising to measure the reach of an ad campaign. It tells advertisers how many times their ad was served, helping them understand how often their brand is being seen.

When a user visits a website that contains advertising spaces (also known as ad inventory), ads are automatically loaded and displayed — often through a process called real-time bidding (RTB). Each time an ad successfully loads on a page, it counts as one impression.

It’s important to note:

An impression is counted even if the user doesn’t scroll down far enough to see the ad.

Impressions are measured per ad unit — so a page with 3 ads could result in 3 impressions per pageview.

Most advertising platforms, such as Google Ads, Meta Ads, and programmatic ad networks, track impressions automatically.

Ad impressions are a top-of-funnel metric — they tell you how many people have the potential to see your ad. While impressions don’t indicate how many people clicked or took action, they’re important for building:

Brand awareness

Audience reach

Campaign exposure

In display and video advertising, impressions are particularly important because not every user is expected to click — the goal is often visibility, not immediate conversion.

Impressions are also tied to certain advertising pricing models:

CPM (Cost Per Mille): Advertisers pay a set rate per 1,000 impressions. This is common for brand awareness campaigns.

Advertisers pay a set rate per 1,000 impressions. This is common for brand awareness campaigns. vCPM (Viewable Cost Per Mille): Similar to CPM, but only counts impressions that were actually viewable on the screen (not hidden below the fold).

Similar to CPM, but only counts impressions that were actually viewable on the screen (not hidden below the fold). CPV (Cost Per View): Often used in video ads — counts only when the user watches a certain portion of the ad.

While impressions show how often your ad is displayed, they don’t tell the whole story. Advertisers also track:

Clicks: How many people interacted with the ad.

How many people interacted with the ad. CTR (Click-Through Rate): The percentage of impressions that led to clicks.

The percentage of impressions that led to clicks. Conversions: Actions like signups or purchases made after seeing or clicking the ad.

These metrics together help advertisers evaluate the effectiveness of their campaigns.

In summary, ad impressions measure how often your ad is shown, making them a core metric in digital marketing. While they don’t guarantee user engagement, impressions are vital for assessing visibility, brand reach, and campaign scope — especially in display and video advertising.