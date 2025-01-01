Domain Rating (DR)
Domain Rating (DR) is a proprietary SEO metric developed by Ahrefs, a popular SEO toolset, to measure the overall strength of a website’s backlink profile. The DR score is calculated on a scale from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a stronger and more authoritative domain.
Although DR is not a metric used by Google, it is widely used in the SEO community as a relative measure of domain authority, especially when comparing websites or evaluating link-building opportunities.
What DR measures
Domain Rating evaluates the quality and quantity of backlinks pointing to a domain. Specifically, it looks at:
- The number of unique referring domains linking to the website
- The DR of those referring domains
- How many websites each of those domains link to (to prevent inflated scores from link spamming)
In simple terms: if high-authority websites are linking to you — and those sites don’t link out too much — your DR will likely be higher.
What DR does not measure
- It does not consider on-page SEO factors (like content quality or keyword optimization)
- It does not reflect organic traffic directly
- It is not a ranking factor used by Google (though a high DR often correlates with strong performance)
DR scoring scale
|DR Score
|Meaning
|0–20
|Weak backlink profile
|21–40
|Moderate backlink strength
|41–60
|Strong domain authority
|61–80
|Very strong, competitive site
|81–100
|Extremely authoritative (e.g., major publishers like BBC, Wikipedia, etc.)
Note: DR is logarithmic, so it’s much easier to grow from 10 → 20 than from 70 → 80.
Why DR matters in SEO
- Link building: SEOs often prioritize outreach to high-DR sites because links from these sites typically carry more value.
- Competitor analysis: Comparing DR scores helps evaluate how competitive a niche or keyword space is.
- Authority signals: While DR isn't a ranking factor, a higher DR can reflect a well-respected, well-linked site — something Google is likely to trust more.
How to increase Domain Rating
- Earn backlinks from high-quality, relevant websites
- Create link-worthy content, like guides, research, or tools
- Use digital PR and outreach strategies to promote your content
- Avoid spammy backlinks, which may harm your site’s reputation
In summary, Domain Rating (DR) is an Ahrefs metric that reflects the strength of a website’s backlink profile. While it isn’t part of Google’s algorithm, DR is a valuable benchmark in SEO for assessing authority, guiding link-building strategies, and comparing websites within your industry.