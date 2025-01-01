Domain Rating (DR)

Domain Rating (DR) is a metric developed by Ahrefs that measures the overall strength of a website’s backlink profile on a scale from 0 to 100. It’s commonly used to evaluate website authority in SEO.

Domain Rating (DR) is a proprietary SEO metric developed by Ahrefs, a popular SEO toolset, to measure the overall strength of a website’s backlink profile. The DR score is calculated on a scale from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a stronger and more authoritative domain.

Although DR is not a metric used by Google, it is widely used in the SEO community as a relative measure of domain authority, especially when comparing websites or evaluating link-building opportunities.

What DR measures

Domain Rating evaluates the quality and quantity of backlinks pointing to a domain. Specifically, it looks at:

  • The number of unique referring domains linking to the website
  • The DR of those referring domains
  • How many websites each of those domains link to (to prevent inflated scores from link spamming)

In simple terms: if high-authority websites are linking to you — and those sites don’t link out too much — your DR will likely be higher.

What DR does not measure

  • It does not consider on-page SEO factors (like content quality or keyword optimization)
  • It does not reflect organic traffic directly
  • It is not a ranking factor used by Google (though a high DR often correlates with strong performance)

DR scoring scale

DR ScoreMeaning
0–20Weak backlink profile
21–40Moderate backlink strength
41–60Strong domain authority
61–80Very strong, competitive site
81–100Extremely authoritative (e.g., major publishers like BBC, Wikipedia, etc.)

Note: DR is logarithmic, so it’s much easier to grow from 10 → 20 than from 70 → 80.

Why DR matters in SEO

  • Link building: SEOs often prioritize outreach to high-DR sites because links from these sites typically carry more value.
  • Competitor analysis: Comparing DR scores helps evaluate how competitive a niche or keyword space is.
  • Authority signals: While DR isn't a ranking factor, a higher DR can reflect a well-respected, well-linked site — something Google is likely to trust more.

How to increase Domain Rating

  • Earn backlinks from high-quality, relevant websites
  • Create link-worthy content, like guides, research, or tools
  • Use digital PR and outreach strategies to promote your content
  • Avoid spammy backlinks, which may harm your site’s reputation

In summary, Domain Rating (DR) is an Ahrefs metric that reflects the strength of a website’s backlink profile. While it isn’t part of Google’s algorithm, DR is a valuable benchmark in SEO for assessing authority, guiding link-building strategies, and comparing websites within your industry.

