Indexability

Indexability is the term used in SEO to describe whether a web page can be included in a search engine’s index — meaning it’s eligible to appear in search results. If a page is indexable, search engines like Google can not only crawl it but also store it in their index for future retrieval.

A page that is not indexable may still be accessible on the web, but it won’t appear in search engine results, which can significantly reduce its visibility.

While often mentioned together, they are not the same:

Crawlability : Can search engine bots access the page?

: Can search engine bots access the page? Indexability: Can the page be added to the search index?

A page must first be crawlable before it can be indexable. But even if a page is crawled, it may not be indexed due to technical instructions or quality concerns.

If your pages aren’t indexable:

They won’t rank in Google or other search engines.

in Google or other search engines. You’ll miss out on organic traffic .

. Your content may go unnoticed, no matter how helpful it is.

Ensuring your important pages are indexable is a fundamental step in any SEO strategy.

No noindex tag present

tag present Canonical tags pointing to the correct URL

Page returns a valid HTTP 200 status code

Page is not blocked by robots.txt

Page contains original, high-quality content

<meta name="robots" content="noindex"> – Tells search engines not to index the page

– Tells search engines not to index the page Canonical tag pointing to another page – Signals that another version should be indexed instead

– Signals that another version should be indexed instead Blocked in robots.txt – Prevents bots from accessing the page entirely

– Prevents bots from accessing the page entirely Duplicate content – Google may choose not to index it

– Google may choose not to index it Low-quality or thin content – Google might crawl but not index the page

– Google might crawl but not index the page Soft 404 errors – Pages that return 200 OK but show “not found” to users

Use the URL Inspection Tool in Google Search Console

in Google Search Console Perform a site search in Google:

site:yourdomain.com/page-url

If it appears, it’s indexed.

in Google: If it appears, it’s indexed. Use SEO tools like Screaming Frog, Ahrefs, or Sitebulb for large-scale audits.

Avoid unnecessary noindex tags on valuable content

tags on valuable content Don’t block important pages in robots.txt

Use canonical tags correctly

Ensure your content meets quality standards

Submit updated sitemaps to Search Console

In summary, indexability is a critical aspect of SEO that determines whether your pages can appear in search engine results. Without it, even the best content will remain invisible. Making your content indexable is step one in gaining organic visibility and traffic.