Keyword Cannibalization
Keyword cannibalization occurs when two or more pages on the same website target the same or very similar keywords. Instead of helping your site rank higher, this creates competition between your own pages, which can confuse search engines and weaken your overall visibility in search results.
In simple terms, your pages are "cannibalizing" each other by fighting for the same keyword — and as a result, none of them may rank as well as they could.
Why keyword cannibalization is a problem
- Dilutes authority – Link equity (ranking power) is split between multiple pages instead of being concentrated in one strong page.
- Confuses search engines – Google may not know which page to rank, and may rotate them or rank the wrong one.
- Hurts rankings – Competing pages can cause all involved pages to rank lower.
- Reduces click-through rate (CTR) – Multiple similar results can clutter search listings, leading to user confusion or skipped clicks.
- Wastes crawl budget – Search engines may spend resources crawling unnecessary duplicate content.
Common causes of keyword cannibalization
- Creating multiple blog posts on the same topic
- Product or category pages that use similar metadata
- Duplicate or overlapping content across services or landing pages
- Poor internal linking that prioritizes the wrong pages
- Using the same keywords in multiple page titles or headers
How to identify keyword cannibalization
Use tools like:
- Google Search Console – See if multiple URLs are ranking for the same queries.
- Ahrefs or Semrush – Use the “Organic Keywords” or “Cannibalization” reports.
- Site search in Google – Example:
site:yourwebsite.com keyword
This will show all indexed pages related to the keyword.
How to fix keyword cannibalization
- Consolidate content – Combine competing pages into one comprehensive, high-value page.
- Redirect old or duplicate pages – Use 301 redirects to point to the primary page.
- Differentiate page focus – Assign each page a unique target keyword or angle.
- Improve internal linking – Link to the most important page using optimized anchor text.
- Update or de-optimize secondary pages – Remove exact-match keywords from competing pages.
Best practices to avoid keyword cannibalization
- Do thorough keyword research before creating new content.
- Maintain a keyword map to track which pages target which terms.
- Use clear page intent and structure to differentiate content.
- Regularly audit your content and update older posts to reflect your SEO strategy.
In summary, keyword cannibalization happens when multiple pages on your site compete for the same keyword, leading to lower rankings and lost SEO potential. Fixing and preventing it ensures that each page has a clear purpose, performs better in search results, and supports your overall SEO goals.