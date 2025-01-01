Keyword Cannibalization

Keyword cannibalization occurs when two or more pages on the same website target the same or very similar keywords. Instead of helping your site rank higher, this creates competition between your own pages, which can confuse search engines and weaken your overall visibility in search results.

In simple terms, your pages are "cannibalizing" each other by fighting for the same keyword — and as a result, none of them may rank as well as they could.

Dilutes authority – Link equity (ranking power) is split between multiple pages instead of being concentrated in one strong page.

Creating multiple blog posts on the same topic

Product or category pages that use similar metadata

Duplicate or overlapping content across services or landing pages

Poor internal linking that prioritizes the wrong pages

Using the same keywords in multiple page titles or headers

Use tools like:

Google Search Console – See if multiple URLs are ranking for the same queries.

site:yourwebsite.com keyword

This will show all indexed pages related to the keyword.

Consolidate content – Combine competing pages into one comprehensive, high-value page. Redirect old or duplicate pages – Use 301 redirects to point to the primary page. Differentiate page focus – Assign each page a unique target keyword or angle. Improve internal linking – Link to the most important page using optimized anchor text. Update or de-optimize secondary pages – Remove exact-match keywords from competing pages.

Do thorough keyword research before creating new content.

before creating new content. Maintain a keyword map to track which pages target which terms.

to track which pages target which terms. Use clear page intent and structure to differentiate content.

and structure to differentiate content. Regularly audit your content and update older posts to reflect your SEO strategy.

In summary, keyword cannibalization happens when multiple pages on your site compete for the same keyword, leading to lower rankings and lost SEO potential. Fixing and preventing it ensures that each page has a clear purpose, performs better in search results, and supports your overall SEO goals.