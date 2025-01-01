302 Redirect

A 302 redirect is a temporary HTTP status code that tells browsers and search engines that a page has been temporarily moved to a different location. Unlike a 301 redirect, a 302 indicates that the move is not permanent, and search engines should continue to index the original URL.

Maintenance pages

A/B testing

Seasonal promotions

Limited-time offers

Temporary site changes

Geographic redirects

Device-specific content

Maintains original URL indexing

Preserves original page rankings

Keeps link equity with source

Allows easy reversal

Supports testing scenarios

Maintains search presence

Enables temporary routing

Site updates

Server maintenance

Feature testing

Performance optimization

Security updates

Database maintenance

Content updates

Promotional campaigns

Seasonal content

Landing page tests

Geographic targeting

Device targeting

Time-sensitive offers

Redirect 302 /original-page.html /temporary-page.html RedirectTemp /original-page.html /temporary-page.html RewriteRule ^original-page\.html$ /temporary-page.html [R=302,L]

location /original-page.html { return 302 /temporary-page.html; }

header("HTTP/1.1 302 Found"); header("Location: /temporary-page.html"); exit();

Use for temporary moves only

Set clear expiration timelines

Monitor redirect performance

Test before deployment

Plan for reversal

Document all redirects

Regular maintenance

Verify redirect chains

Check mobile behavior

Test all browsers

Monitor load times

Validate SEO impact

Check analytics tracking

Test user experience

Track redirect duration

Monitor traffic patterns

Check server loads

Analyze user behavior

Watch bounce rates

Track conversion impact

Monitor error rates

Redirect loops

Chain redirects

Performance impact

Cache issues

Browser compatibility

Mobile redirect errors

Server load

Extended temporary use

Mixed redirect types

Search engine confusion

Indexing issues

Ranking fluctuations

Analytics tracking

Link equity concerns

Browser Dev Tools

Redirect Checkers

HTTP Headers Analyzers

SEO Crawlers

Load Time Testers

Mobile Testers

Analytics Tools

Server Logs

Web Analytics

SEO Tools

Performance Monitors

Error Trackers

User Behavior Tools

Uptime Monitors

Changes are temporary

Testing new pages

Seasonal content

Maintenance required

A/B testing

Geographic routing

Time-sensitive changes

Permanent moves

Domain changes

URL structure changes

Content consolidation

Platform migrations

Permanent mergers

Brand changes

Cache management

Load balancing

CDN configuration

Mobile optimization

Server resources

Response times

Bandwidth usage

SSL handling

Authentication

Session management

Cookie handling

Data protection

Access control

Security headers

Traffic tracking

User journey mapping

Conversion tracking

Error monitoring

Performance metrics

Behavior analysis

ROI measurement

Remember that 302 redirects should only be used for temporary changes where you plan to revert to the original URL. For permanent changes, use 301 redirects instead. Regular monitoring and clear documentation of temporary redirects help prevent them from becoming accidentally permanent.