The X-Robots-Tag is an HTTP response header that tells search engines how to crawl, index, or follow the links on a resource. Unlike the <meta name="robots"> tag—which only works in HTML documents—the X-Robots-Tag header can be applied to any file type (PDFs, images, videos, CSS, etc.), giving you fine-grained control over which resources search engines should include in their results.

File-type flexibility

Works on non-HTML files (PDFs, images, video files), whereas <meta> tags only apply to HTML pages.

Server-level control

Can be set or removed via server configuration (Apache, Nginx) or programmatically in application code.

Selective indexing

Control indexing on a per-directory or per-file basis without editing each document.

Directive Effect noindex Prevents the resource from being indexed nofollow Prevents search engines from following any links on the item noarchive Disallows cached copy in search results nosnippet Blocks text snippets or video previews in search results none Equivalent to noindex, nofollow noimageindex Prevents images on the resource from being indexed

HTTP / 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/pdf X-Robots-Tag : noindex, nofollow

Feature Meta Robots Tag X-Robots-Tag Header Applies to HTML documents only Any file type Location <head> section of HTML HTTP response headers Configuration method Inline HTML editing Server/app configuration Use case Page-level control Global or file-type–level control

In summary, the X-Robots-Tag header is a powerful tool for guiding search engine behavior across all types of resources, not just HTML pages. By adding directives like noindex or nofollow at the server level, you gain precise, centralized control over your site’s crawl and indexing rules.