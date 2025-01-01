YMYL Pages

YMYL stands for “Your Money or Your Life”, referring to any page whose content could affect a person’s future happiness, health, financial stability, or safety. Because search engines treat these topics with extra caution, YMYL pages must be created with accurate, authoritative, and well-researched information.

Search engines want to deliver only the most reliable information when users seek advice on critical topics. If a page about medical treatments, legal guidance, or financial planning is misleading or incorrect, it can cause real harm. That’s why Google’s quality raters look for:

Expertise (the author’s credentials)

(the author’s credentials) Experience (first-hand, real-world knowledge)

(first-hand, real-world knowledge) Authoritativeness (reputation of the website or author)

(reputation of the website or author) Trustworthiness (accuracy, transparency, and ethics)

Together, this is often called E-E-A-T.

Category Examples of Pages Health & Safety Medical advice, mental health resources Finance & Shopping Investment tips, loan applications, tax calculators Legal & Government Legal advice articles, official forms download News & Current Events Reports on crises, political analysis Public Policy Regulatory updates, civic participation guides

Show Credentials Display author bios with relevant qualifications (e.g., MD, CPA).

Link to author’s professional profiles or publications. Cite Reliable Sources Reference peer-reviewed studies, government websites, or industry standards.

Use clear anchor text and bibliography lists. Maintain Accuracy Fact-check all claims and update content regularly.

Date-stamp your content and note revisions. Improve Readability Break content into short paragraphs and bullet points.

Use headings (H2, H3) to structure complex information. Secure & Transparent Use HTTPS and display trust signals (privacy policy, contact info).

Clearly disclose affiliate links or sponsored content.

<p>According to the World Health Organization, <a href="https://www.who.int/">handwashing</a> reduces respiratory infections by up to 23%.</p>

This HTML snippet shows how to link to a trusted authority. In your markdown, you would follow it with an explanation that highlights why the source is credible and how it supports your content.

In summary, YMYL pages cover topics where quality and credibility are non-negotiable. By following E-E-A-T best practices, showing clear author expertise, and citing authoritative sources, you help both users and search engines trust your content—leading to better visibility and stronger user satisfaction.