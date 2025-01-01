Broken Link

A broken link occurs when a hyperlink points to a webpage or resource that is no longer available or accessible. These dead links create poor user experience, waste crawl budget, and can negatively impact SEO performance.

<!-- Common Internal Link Issues --> < a href = "/old-page" >Page Removed</ a > < a href = "/products/discontinued-item" >Product No Longer Available</ a > < a href = "/images/missing-image.jpg" >Missing Image</ a > < a href = "/blog/2020/post" >Archived Content</ a >

<!-- External Link Problems --> < a href = "https://example.com/expired-content" >External Site Changed</ a > < a href = "https://domain-expired.com" >Domain No Longer Exists</ a > < a href = "https://temporary-campaign.com" >Temporary Site Removed</ a > < a href = "http://insecure-protocol.com" >Protocol Mismatch</ a >

// Basic Link Checker Function async function checkLinks ( urls ) { const results = []; for ( const url of urls) { try { const response = await fetch (url, { method: 'HEAD' }); results. push ({ url, status: response.status, ok: response.ok }); } catch (error) { results. push ({ url, status: 'error' , message: error.message }); } } return results; } // Monitor Links in Real-time document. querySelectorAll ( 'a' ). forEach ( link => { fetch (link.href, { method: 'HEAD' }) . then ( response => { if ( ! response.ok) { console. warn ( `Broken link found: ${ link . href }` ); } }) . catch ( error => { console. error ( `Link error: ${ link . href }` , error); }); });

# Parse Server Logs for 404 Errors def analyze_404_errors(log_file): errors = { 'internal': [], 'external': [], 'frequency': {} } for line in log_file: if '404' in line: url = extract_url(line) referrer = extract_referrer(line) if is_internal(referrer): errors['internal'].append({ 'url': url, 'referrer': referrer, 'timestamp': extract_timestamp(line) }) else: errors['external'].append({ 'url': url, 'referrer': referrer, 'timestamp': extract_timestamp(line) }) errors['frequency'][url] = errors['frequency'].get(url, 0) + 1 return errors

Wasted crawl budget

Reduced page authority

Poor user experience

Lower search rankings

Indexing issues

Trust signals

Site quality scores

Increased bounce rates

Lost link equity

Reduced conversions

Brand perception

Customer trust

Revenue impact

Resource waste

# .htaccess Redirects Redirect 301 /old-page.html /new-page.html RedirectMatch 301 ^/old-section/(.*) /new-section/$1 RewriteRule ^products/discontinued/(.*) /products/current/$1 [R=301,L] # Handle Multiple Redirects RewriteEngine On RewriteBase / RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^(.*)$ /404-handler.php [L]

// 404 Handler with Suggestions function handle404($requested_url) { $suggestions = []; // Find similar content $similar_urls = find_similar_urls($requested_url); // Check archived content $archived_version = check_web_archive($requested_url); // Generate response return [ 'status' => 404, 'requested_url' => $requested_url, 'suggestions' => $similar_urls, 'archived_version' => $archived_version, 'search_url' => generate_search_url($requested_url) ]; }

// Regular Link Checking const linkChecker = { schedule: '0 0 * * *' , // Daily at midnight urls: getAllUrls (), async check () { const results = await checkLinks ( this .urls); const broken = results. filter ( r => ! r.ok); if (broken. length > 0 ) { sendNotification ({ type: 'broken_links' , links: broken, timestamp: new Date () }); logToDatabase (broken); } } }; // Implement Custom 404 Page class Custom404Page extends HTMLElement { constructor () { super (); this . attachShadow ({ mode: 'open' }); this . render (); } render () { this .shadowRoot.innerHTML = ` <div class="error-page"> <h1>Page Not Found</h1> <p>The page you're looking for might have been moved or deleted.</p> <div class="suggestions"> ${ this . generateSuggestions () } </div> <nav class="helpful-links"> <a href="/">Home</a> <a href="/sitemap">Sitemap</a> <a href="/search">Search</a> </nav> </div> ` ; } }

Link audits

Content reviews

Redirect checks

Log monitoring

Crawl analysis

User feedback

Performance tracking

Custom 404 pages

Proper status codes

Redirect mapping

URL monitoring

Error logging

Automated checks

Recovery systems

Identify broken links

Assess impact

Implement redirects

Update internal links

Contact webmasters

Monitor changes

Document fixes

Link management system

Content inventory

URL structure

Monitoring tools

Prevention protocols

Team training

Documentation

Remember that broken links are inevitable but manageable through proper monitoring and maintenance. Regular checks and quick responses to broken links help maintain both user experience and SEO performance.