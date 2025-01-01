Cached Page

A cached page is a snapshot or stored copy of a webpage saved at a specific point in time. Search engines and browsers use caching to improve page load times, reduce server load, and provide access to content even when the original page is unavailable.

<!-- Cache Control Headers --> < meta http-equiv = "Cache-Control" content = "max-age=3600, public" > < meta http-equiv = "Expires" content = "Thu, 31 Dec 2024 23:59:59 GMT" > <!-- ETag Implementation --> < ?php $etag = md5_file($filename); header('ETag: "' . $etag . '"'); ?>

# Apache Cache Configuration <IfModule mod_expires.c> ExpiresActive On ExpiresByType image/jpg "access plus 1 year" ExpiresByType image/jpeg "access plus 1 year" ExpiresByType image/png "access plus 1 year" ExpiresByType text/css "access plus 1 month" ExpiresByType text/javascript "access plus 1 month" ExpiresByType application/javascript "access plus 1 month" </IfModule>

// PHP Cache Headers header("Cache-Control: public, max-age=31536000"); header("Expires: " . gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s", time() + 31536000) . " GMT"); header("Last-Modified: " . gmdate("D, d M Y H:i:s") . " GMT"); // Conditional Get $etag = md5($content); header("ETag: \"$etag\""); if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_IF_NONE_MATCH']) && trim($_SERVER['HTTP_IF_NONE_MATCH']) == "\"$etag\"") { header("HTTP/1.1 304 Not Modified"); exit; }

// Service Worker Cache self. addEventListener ( 'install' , event => { event. waitUntil ( caches. open ( 'v1' ). then ( cache => { return cache. addAll ([ '/' , '/styles/main.css' , '/scripts/main.js' , '/images/logo.png' ]); }) ); }); self. addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event. respondWith ( caches. match (event.request). then ( response => { return response || fetch (event.request); }) ); });

<!-- Google Cache Meta Tags --> < meta name = "robots" content = "max-snippet:200, max-image-preview:large" > < link rel = "canonical" href = "https://example.com/original-page" > <!-- Cache Control for Search Engines --> < meta name = "googlebot" content = "max-snippet:-1, max-image-preview:large, max-video-preview:-1" >

// Cache Purge Request async function requestCacheUpdate ( url ) { try { await fetch ( 'https://www.google.com/ping' , { method: 'POST' , body: JSON . stringify ({ url: url, type: 'URL_UPDATED' }) }); console. log ( 'Cache update requested for:' , url); } catch (error) { console. error ( 'Cache update request failed:' , error); } }

Reduced server load

Faster page loading

Better user experience

Lower bandwidth usage

Improved performance

Reduced latency

Resource optimization

Offline access

Backup availability

Server downtime protection

Network resilience

Content preservation

Historical access

Emergency fallback

# Nginx Cache Configuration location ~* \.(jpg|jpeg|png|gif|ico|css|js)$ { expires 1y; add_header Cache-Control "public, no-transform"; } location ~* \.(html|htm)$ { expires 1h; add_header Cache-Control "public, must-revalidate"; }

// Dynamic Cache Duration function setCacheDuration($content_type, $update_frequency) { $durations = [ 'static' => 31536000, // 1 year 'dynamic' => 3600, // 1 hour 'api' => 300 // 5 minutes ]; $max_age = $durations[$update_frequency] ?? 0; header("Cache-Control: public, max-age=$max_age"); }

Resource prioritization

Cache duration settings

Version management

Cache invalidation

Update protocols

Monitoring systems

Performance metrics

Proper cache headers

Resource versioning

Cache busting

Browser compatibility

Mobile optimization

Security considerations

Performance testing

Stale content

Cache conflicts

Version mismatches

Storage limitations

Browser inconsistencies

Update delays

Security concerns

// Cache Busting Implementation const cacheBuster = { addVersioning ( url ) { const version = this . getResourceVersion (); return `${ url }?v=${ version }` ; }, getResourceVersion () { return process.env. BUILD_ID || Date. now (); }, clearCache () { if ( 'caches' in window) { caches. keys (). then ( cacheNames => { return Promise . all ( cacheNames. map ( cacheName => { return caches. delete (cacheName); }) ); }); } } };

Remember that effective cache management balances performance improvements with content freshness. Regular monitoring and proper cache control implementation help maintain optimal website performance while ensuring users access current content.